ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Man dies after car hits tree, catches fire along Tulare County highway early Sunday

By Robert Rodriguez
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6ZTZ_0gFiDdP400

A fiery crash on Highway 198 at Mooney Boulevard early Sunday claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Pedersen said the single-car crash happened about 3 a.m.

Pedersen said the driver of a 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling west on the highway when for an unknown reason he drove off the road and struck a tree near Mooney Boulevard in Visalia, and the car caught fire.

“As a result of the crash the driver was killed,” Pedersen said. “We don’t know if alcohol was involved.”

Officers were working to identify the driver.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: Clovis woman killed after car goes off cliff

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators have identified the 67-year-old woman who died after driving over a cliff, according to the California Highway Patrol. On June 15, officers say they responded to a call about a traffic collision on Auberry Road near Meadow Lane. During their investigation into the...
CLOVIS, CA
L.A. Weekly

David Lowndes Arrested after DUI Crash on Herndon Avenue [Clovis, CA]

Pedestrian Accident on Sunnyside Avenue Left One Seriously Injured. According to authorities, the incident occurred just after 9:00 p.m. on Herndon and Sunnyside Avenues, involving a vehicle that struck a pedestrian. Furthermore investigators said Lowndes, the driver of the vehicle, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the authorities. Meanwhile,...
CLOVIS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Madera Man Killed in Head-On Crash on Sunnyside Avenue in Fresno

Officials in Fresno County reported that a Madera man was killed in a head-on collision on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The crash on Father’s Day took place on Sunnyside Avenue and Ashlan Avenue near the Tarpey Village area at approximately 7:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision That Killed...
MADERA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Accidents
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Shaw Avenue [Fresno, CA]

According to the report, the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Shaw Avenue, on the overpass above the highway. Furthermore, the responding officials spotted the front wheels of a small SUV hanging over the edge. In addition, the collision also affected passing traffic as authorities cleared out and extricated the...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Tree#Traffic Accident#Mooney Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
thesungazette.com

Solo crash kills driver on Highway 198

TULARE COUNTY – A solo vehicle accident early on Sunday morning left the driver dead on Highway 198. According to California Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:57 a.m. officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a car fire on State Route 198 west of Mooney Boulevard. An unidentified male, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry, on State Route 198 westbound just west of Mooney Boulevard. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver was unable to maintain control of his vehicle and allowed it to run off the road to his immediate right.
VISALIA, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
3K+
Followers
309
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy