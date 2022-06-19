Man dies after car hits tree, catches fire along Tulare County highway early Sunday

A fiery crash on Highway 198 at Mooney Boulevard early Sunday claimed the life of an unidentified driver.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Pedersen said the single-car crash happened about 3 a.m.

Pedersen said the driver of a 2018 Toyota Camry was traveling west on the highway when for an unknown reason he drove off the road and struck a tree near Mooney Boulevard in Visalia, and the car caught fire.

“As a result of the crash the driver was killed,” Pedersen said. “We don’t know if alcohol was involved.”

Officers were working to identify the driver.