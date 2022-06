“If you can afford the price, the SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless might be the best gaming keyboard you can buy.”. SteelSeries is entering a realm it has never gone to before — the recently charted land of 60% gaming keyboards. Using its ever-popular Apex Pro as a template, SteelSeries cut down the size of its flagship to create a keyboard that meets the needs (and desk space) of gamers in 2022. SteelSeries went further than pulling out keys, too, which is why the Apex Pro Mini and Apex Pro Mini Wireless are among the best gaming keyboards you can buy.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO