Presidential Election

Kinzinger predicts 2024 elections will be a ‘mess’

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
 3 days ago
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) predicted on Sunday that the 2024 elections will be a “mess” when asked how worried he was about the next time the U.S. votes for president given how divided the country is over who is to blame for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

ABC’s “This Week” moderator George Stephanopoulos said all signs pointed to controversy similar to that seen in the aftermath of the 2020 election, especially with some of former President Trump’s allies in charge of certifying election results on the state level this time, before asking, “How worried are you about 2024?”

“Very worried,” Kinzinger replied to Stephanopoulos. “One of the things we’re focusing on are those [state]-level elections as well, the people that will determine whether they certify an election, you know, what kind of equipment is being used.”

“We focused so much on what goes on in D.C. and Congress and the Senate. But when you have these election judges that are going to people that don’t believe basically in democracy, authoritarians, 2024 is going to be a mess,” he added.

Kinzinger, who is not running for reelection, said one problem within his party is a lack of leadership.

“And wake up, America. Wake up, Republicans, because this is not going to be good for you if you think it is,” Kinzinger added.

Kinzinger’s remarks come during public hearings being held by the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, during which Trump supporters stormed the building in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election. The Capitol attack resulted in the deaths of five people.

Kinzinger, one of two Republicans who serves on the committee, said he, his wife and his 5-month child recently received a death threat, though he added he did not worry about being harmed.

“There are people that — there’s violence in the future, I’m going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently,” he said.

Comments / 148

mark
3d ago

Kingsler you haven't proven nothing to the American people Donald Trump's proven everything and we're putting him back in office in 2024

Reply(19)
82
tommy2
2d ago

I suspect the next POTUS election will be so closely guarded and monitored that no one will get away with cheating. The watchdogs will have watchdogs.

Reply(2)
25
Steve Beck
2d ago

2,000 Mules proves how much of a mess our elections have been and will be as long as we allow these ballot boxes to exist for ballot harvesting and stuffing to continue.

Reply(15)
23
