Man shot by Portsmouth police Sunday afternoon

By Dana Hazzard
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a police officer shot a man on Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth police say they responded to an incident on Saturday around 11:25 a.m. near the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they say a man was brandishing a sharp object at one of them.

During the encounter, the officer shot the man. He was taken to a local hospital with a ‘serious’ gunshot wound.

Virginia State Police have opened an investigation into the shooting.

