Man shot by Portsmouth police Sunday afternoon
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a police officer shot a man on Greenwood Drive in Portsmouth.
Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts
Portsmouth police say they responded to an incident on Saturday around 11:25 a.m. near the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they say a man was brandishing a sharp object at one of them.
During the encounter, the officer shot the man. He was taken to a local hospital with a ‘serious’ gunshot wound.
Virginia State Police have opened an investigation into the shooting.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 1