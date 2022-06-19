ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Yellowstone National Park south loop to reopen Wednesday with limited capacity

By CNN
 3 days ago
Kyle Stone/National Park Service/Getty Images

CNN — After a week of severe flooding, Yellowstone National Park’s south loop will reopen to the public on Wednesday — but only certain visitors will be allowed in each day.

The park — which spans parts of Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho — and many surrounding towns have been bombarded with record rainfall and flooding since last weekend, leading officials to close all entrances into Yellowstone.

“At 8 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, Yellowstone National Park will begin allowing visitors to access the south loop of the park,” the park said in a statement. “The south loop is accessed from the East (Cody), West (West Yellowstone), and South (Grand Teton/Jackson). Areas accessible include Madison, Old Faithful, Grant Village, Lake Village, Canyon Village and Norris.”

To make sure the south loop doesn’t get overwhelmed by visitors, the park said it will use an alternating license plate system:

  • Vehicles with license plates ending with an odd number can visit on odd days of the month
  • Vehicles with license plates ending with an even number, including zero, can enter on even days of the month.

While the north loop is closed, “park staff have engaged over 1,000 business owners, park partners, commercial operators and residents in surrounding gateway communities to determine how to manage summer visitation,” Yellowstone officials said.

Visitors should monitor Yellowstone’s website and social media for more updates, the park said.

