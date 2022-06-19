ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anything Goes at Amelia Musical Playhouse

By Press Release
Cover picture for the articleCome on a cruise this summer with a big rollicking musical “Anything Goes!”. Anything Goes tells the whirlwind story of Reno Sweeney (AMP newcomer, Allie Kangas), a nightclub singer with bad luck in love, as she helps young businessman and former flame, Billy Crocker (Allyn Bessee),...

