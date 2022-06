Ocmulgee skullcap, a rare plant found only in the Ocmulgee River and Savannah River watersheds in Georgia and South Carolina, is in decline. Remaining populations are small, contain relatively few individuals, and are scattered across the range, lacking connectivity to one another. To protect Ocmulgee skullcap and its habitat, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing protections for the plant under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

