FALFURRIAS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the man that was killed by troopers on Saturday, June 18 near Falfurrias. William Ivan Cedillos, of Houston, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after shooting a trooper in the chest during a traffic stop, officials said. The trooper was wearing a bulletproof vest, which protected some of the impact and left him with minor injuries.

FALFURRIAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO