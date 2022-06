BURLINGTON, Ky. — Lexi Brothers, 10, is wise beyond her years. She knew something was off with her friend Sunday night. "He was one of my best friends here," Brothers said. Brothers said her 11-year-old friend, Damien, was acting a little off from how he usually is, but she never thought it'd be the last time she saw her friend.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO