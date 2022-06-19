ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme perform at a Gala

By Maria Loreto
 3 days ago

Jennifer Lopez performed with her favorite duet partner of all time at a Gala in Los Angeles. At the Los Angeles Dance Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala, Lopez introduced Emme Muniz , one of her twins, to the stage with her.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t,” said Lopez when introducing Emme. “So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me.”

People took to Twitter to share clips of Emme and Jennifer singing together. The two performed Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” and Lopez’s own “Let’s Get Loud” mashup with Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in The USA.”

Many viewers pointed out that Jennifer introduced her child while using “they/them” pronouns and that they performed with bedazzled rainbow microphones.

Jennifer and Emme have performed together before. In the 2020 SuperBowl, Jennifer memorably brought hwe out, joining her for a verse in “Let’s Get Loud.” The Netflix documentary “ Halftime ” shows Jennifer’s struggle in trying to keep that segment of the performance in, one that had a political undertone. “We left rehearsal and I noticed everybody was freaking out, but I don’t know why,“ Lopez recalls. ”I get a call from [my manager] Benny [Medina] and he’s like, ‘They want to pull the cages.’ That night, the higher-ups at the NFL saw it for the first time and they’re like, ‘Hey, you can’t do that,’” she said.

Comments / 14

Warrior Torrey
3d ago

Oh quit! doesn't even know how to sing. Finish your school first in then take singing lessons.😏😏

Reply
25
Joyce Fecher
2d ago

Oh is she going to teach her daughter to dress sexy so the guy will wish they can take her to bed . Just like they do with J Lo. Now that is a mother. Sharing the trick of the trade.

Reply(1)
4
AP_000657.9b02641feaa245bd9f9b7a70d708a623.2337
1d ago

Anothe famous parent with a gender confused child….anyone else see this pattern?

Reply
9
 

