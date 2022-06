HOPEWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say three of four escaped inmates have now turned themselves in to law enforcement. According to WTVR, Corey Branch and Kareem Shaw surrendered just after midnight Tuesday. Tavares Lajuane Graham surrendered on Monday. Now, Lamonte Rashawn Willis of Suffolk is the only one of...

