GM Trucks Are More Differentiated Now Than Ever Before

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 may have got a sizeable price increase for the 2022 model year, but that hasn't stopped buyers from splashing out on expensive optional equipment. For these people, paying for the full experience is justified, but not everybody feels that way. In December, Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant was hit by thieves who made off with four of the special Shelby models. You'd think such a thing would be a once-off, but reports are now emerging that five or six GT500s have again been liberated from the Michigan, Detroit facility. Fortunately, police were able to detain one suspect this time, and three of the vehicles were recovered.

FLAT ROCK, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO