ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

GM Trucks Are More Differentiated Now Than Ever Before

By Jonathan Lopez
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that there’s a good degree of parts sharing among the various GM vehicles, with some models leaning into the shared bin a bit more than others. Nevertheless, the differentiation for some of these models has increased considerably as of late, including for the GM trucks...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM To Idle Factory Zero Plant For Future Product Upgrades

The GM Factory Zero plant in Michigan, previously known as Detroit-Hamtramck, will be idled later this month for upgrades to expand the facility’s electric vehicle production capacity. According to a recent report from Automotive News, the GM Factory Zero plant will be offline between June 27th and July 22nd...
DETROIT, MI
gmauthority.com

2022 Buick Encore Production Extended Through November

Production of the 2022 Buick Encore for the U.S. and Canadian markets has been extended until this autumn, GM Authority has learned. The 2022 Buick Encore will continue to roll off the production line at the GM Bupyeong plant in Korea until November 30th, 2022. The automaker had previously planned to cease production of the subcompact crossover a few months earlier on August 31st, 2022.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Equinox Gets Sport And Midnight Packages Back

The 2023 Chevy Equinox follows the refreshed 2022 Chevy Equinox with a few important changes and updates, including, GM Authority has learned, the return of two aesthetics packages. According to GM Authority sources, the 2023 Chevy Equinox will once again be offered with the Sport Edition package and the Midnight...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gmc Sierra#Interior Design#Trucks#Vehicles#Chevy#Gmc Sierra 1500
MotorTrend Magazine

2011-2016 LML Duramax Diesel Engine Facts You Need to Know

Duramax. It's a name that truck enthusiasts instantly associate with Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty pickups and as a direct rival to Ford's Power Stroke and Ram's Cummins diesels. The 6.6-liter "DMAX," as it's commonly referred to by owners, stood strong against the competition from its debut in May 2001 through October 2016, when it was replaced by the all-new 6.6-liter Duramax L5P. During those 15 years, DMAX Ltd. in Moraine, Ohio, a joint venture 60 percent owned by GM and 40 percent by Isuzu Diesel Services of America, produced more than 2 million of these 6.6-liter turbodiesels that were placed under the hoods of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500/3500 HDs.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoweek.com

1968 Ford F-100 Is Junkyard Treasure

Pickup trucks, even very old ones, remain useful for decades after their car brethren get crushed and shredded. Even so, the needs of pickup drivers change, and a truck that seemed good enough for the work of 15 or 20 years back now feels intolerably underpowered and cramped. Here is such a truck: a 1968 Ford F-100 in a yard next to Pikes Peak. It wasn't very rusty when it came to this place (junkyard shoppers have already made off with the doors and fenders), but it just couldn't meet the pickup needs of 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

More Mustang Shelby GT500s Have Been Stolen From Ford's Flat Rock Plant

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 may have got a sizeable price increase for the 2022 model year, but that hasn't stopped buyers from splashing out on expensive optional equipment. For these people, paying for the full experience is justified, but not everybody feels that way. In December, Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant was hit by thieves who made off with four of the special Shelby models. You'd think such a thing would be a once-off, but reports are now emerging that five or six GT500s have again been liberated from the Michigan, Detroit facility. Fortunately, police were able to detain one suspect this time, and three of the vehicles were recovered.
FLAT ROCK, MI
RideApart

Outrider USA Coyote Is An All-Electric 4WD That Could Change The World

We live in a world that’s largely built by and for able-bodied people, with not a whole lot of thought given to accessibility for those living with disabilities. In many cases, disabled people and their families are left to figure it out and make necessary accommodations on their own. Very frequently, if people become disabled later in life, and they’re no longer able to access or enjoy some activities they once loved, well, that’s just too bad.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

Ford Losing Money On Every Mustang Mach-E Sold

As chip shortages, supply chain issues, and the war between Russia and Ukraine wreak havoc on the automotive industry, manufacturers have had to increase vehicle prices at an astronomical rate. No type of automobile has been affected greater than the EV, no doubt due to its heavy reliance on semiconductor chips to function. But while Tesla has increased prices multiple times in recent months, some manufacturers have retained the affordability of their models. One such manufacturer is Ford with the Mustang Mach-E. But now it's emerged that Ford is no longer turning a profit on the Mach-E, despite slight inflation-related price increases, as rising production costs mean that in keeping its mainstream EV affordable, the Blue Oval is potentially taking a hit on every car it produces.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

GM Teases Cadillac Celestiq Interior Details

GM has released a new series of teaser images that provide a glimpse of various interior features for the Cadillac Celestiq show car, teeing up the future release of the full-production Cadillac Celestiq luxury halo sedan. In an announcement, Cadillac states that the Celestiq show car draws its design inspiration...
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

Chevy Traverse Discount Offers $1,000 Off In June 2022

In June 2022, a Chevy Traverse discount offers $1,000 Customer Cash on the 2022 Chevy Traverse. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Additionally, a national lease is available for $339 per month for 36 months on the 2022 Traverse FWD LT for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Fire Broke Out At GM Supplier In Lansing Delta Township

A GM supplier manufacturing warehouse in Lansing Delta Township, Michigan caught on fire yesterday, raising concerns of possible production delays. According to a report from local NBC affiliate WILX 10, a fire broke out at Ryder Integrated Logistics Monday afternoon, creating a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles around. Firefighter crews worked to quickly contain the fire, with personnel onsite breaking down walls through the late afternoon to ensure that the wall insulation was not still on fire.
LANSING, MI
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Camaro To Drop Satin Black Package

The Satin Black Front Splitter/Side Rockers Package (RPO code PCR) will no longer be available to order on the 2023 Chevy Camaro, GM Authority has learned. This exterior cosmetic add-on is a dealer-installed, LPO level package that added the following equipment to the sports coupe (relevant RPO codes listed in parentheses):
CARS
US News and World Report

Car Maintenance That Saves Cash

Keeping a well-maintained car can cost money, but it also saves money in the long term. It ensures your car runs efficiently, prevents larger issues down the road and ensures you can get top-dollar for it if you choose to sell it. Performing your own maintenance is a great way to save money while learning more about your vehicle.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy