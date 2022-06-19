ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete man goes over 120 mph while ‘racing’ on I-275, affidavit says

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Saturday morning after he drove at high speeds on I-275, an affidavit said.

The document said Christian Omar Gonzalez Arbelo, 36, of St. Petersburg was seen speeding north on I-275 as he allegedly wove in and out of traffic.

FHP Pinellas said Gonzalez Arbelo nearly hit other drivers and cut them off as he drove at the high speeds, having to break heavily to avoid hitting them.

The responding trooper said the driver was going 121 mph in a 65-mph zone. When the trooper tried to overtake Gonzalez Arbelo, he sped even faster, according to the affidavit.

“The suspect was completely reckless and appearing to show vehicle superiority to other traffic by racing in a racing manner,” the trooper wrote.

Gonzalez Arbelo was charged with reckless driving, racing on highway, and violating probation for aggravated battery.

