BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KFGO) – The State Patrol has released the name of a man who died in a rollover in Bottineau County in northern North Dakota early Wednesday morning. The State Patrol said Dylan O’Brien, 28, of Maxbass lost control of the pickup he was driving and drove into a ditch where the pickup rolled. O’Brien died at the scene.

BOTTINEAU COUNTY, ND ・ 6 DAYS AGO