Modesto, CA

‘It inundated our system.’ Huge fire tears through longtime business in south Modesto

By Deke Farrow
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

Abe’s Discount Plumbing & Electrical, one of the go-to businesses for home improvement projects, was largely destroyed by fire early Sunday, according to a fire official.

Just before 3 a.m., an engine crew was dispatched to a fire reported as “other,” meaning someone sees flames and/or smoke but doesn’t know what’s burning, said Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Eric DeHart.

Ceres Engine 19, stationed just across Highway 99 from where the fire was spotted, quickly arrived on scene. A Modesto Fire Department battalion chief’s incident summary says the unit reported a 100-by-40-foot building on fire with multiple other structures threatened. DeHart said the crew called for a full commercial structure fire response: six engines, two trucks and two battalion chiefs.

About 15 minutes later, a second alarm was sounded, drawing additional resources, and about 15 minutes after that, a third alarm drew still more resources, DeHart said. “That was the last official alarm,” he said, but incident command kept requesting additional engines until “just about every engine of what we’re now calling MST — Modesto Stanislaus Turlock — was involved. ... It inundated our system.”

DeHart shared a undated Google Maps aerial image — taken pre-fire — that had X’s marked on four warehouse and storage buildings destroyed. The northernmost Abe’s building, which includes the main office and showroom, was largely saved, he said, but the rear section of the showroom was lost.

The fire was brought under control after about three hours, the Modesto Fire summary says. To the immediate south of Abe’s is the Driftwood Inn, and the summary says “the fire was stopped with minimal damage to (that) building.”

There were no reports of injuries and no one was found on the Abe’s property, DeHart said. No financial estimate of the damage was available Sunday.

The Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine origin and cause.

There were no high winds to contend with DeHart said, but storage fires of this type can spread quickly. Given the type of business, a lot of the stored material may have been PVC pipe, which is petroleum based, highly combustible and can spread quickly, he said. Abe’s carries a lot of fixtures including sinks and toilets, which are boxed in cardboard, which also is highly flammable, DeHart said.

Another challenge is that “we struggle with water in that area. We had to bring in a couple of water tenders,” he said. “I don’t think that caused any delays, but it didn’t help.”

Its website says Abe’s has been in business since 1946, but DeHart said he believes South Ninth is not its original location.

X’s are drawn over buildings that burned early Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Abe’s Discount Plumbing Supplies in south Modesto. Provided by Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District

