1 arrested after attempted robbery at ARCO Truckstop

GREENUP — On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 5:10 p.m., Officer Jordan Madden was dispatched by Greenup County E-911 to the ARCO Truckstop at 1024 Seaton Ave. in reference to a possible armed robbery in progress.

The caller stated there was a male subject in the store wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun.

Officers arrived on scene and located the male subject in the store near the coolers. Officers gave the subject commands to put his hands above his head and get down on his knees. The male subject complied with commands and officers were able to safely detain the male and secure the firearm.

At this time, the male subject was identified as Brandon Lee Christian, 23, of Ashland, KY. At this time, Christian was placed in the back of a patrol car while officers conducted interviews with witnesses and reviewed surveillance video from the store.

Surveillance video showed the male exiting an orange SUV, after exiting the vehicle, the male pulled the ski mask over his face concealing his identity. While walking to the door the male was continuously adjusting the firearm in his waistband. Once inside the store, the male lifted his mask off to ask the clerk a question, then continued walking around the store with the mask pulled up off his face, continuing to adjust the firearm.

The male then walked towards the coolers, pulled down the ski mask, and started walking towards the counter while glancing towards the front of the store. The male was almost to the front of the store when officers made contact.

Upon speaking to the other subjects in the SUV, the subjects stated they were not aware of the male’s intentions, and thought the subject was going into the store to get a drink. The male’s actions caused alarm to both the staff and customers inside the store.

The male was officially placed under arrest and transported to the Greenup County Detention Center without incident and lodged.

Christian is charged with Robbery-1st Degree (Attempt), which is a Class B Felony. Assisting with the investigation is the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office, Raceland Police Department, Worthington Police Department, and Flatwoods Police Department.

This case remains under investigation at this time.