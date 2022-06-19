ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kentucky Supreme Court to review monument removal decision

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court has agreed to consider a lawsuit that seeks to re-erect a statue of a Louisville civic and military leader who fought for the Confederacy before later renouncing it.

The statue of John B. Castelman was vandalized several times over a few years before it was removed in June 2020 from its pedestal near Louisville’s Cherokee Park, 107 years after is was erected, The Courier Journal reported. That followed a 2019 decision from Louisville’s landmarks commission that the monument could be taken down. It is currently in storage.

The monument depicts Castleman riding a horse and wearing a suit and tie, not a military uniform.

A group called Friends of Louisville Public Art filed a lawsuit challenging the landmarks commission ruling that allowed the statue to be removed. They argue the statue is a local landmark and claim several commission members should not have been allowed to vote because they have a conflict of interest.

While the group acknowledges Castleman’s Confederate ties, they argue that he later renounced his allegiance to the Confederacy. Castleman later served as a brigadier general in the U.S. Army. He was partially responsible for establishing Louisville’s park system and fought to keep the city’s parks and playgrounds open to Black residents.

Kentucky’s Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson Circuit Court judge’s ruling dismissing the lawsuit. The appeals court ruled that there were “no facts to support the conflict of interests claim.”

In an order earlier this month, the state Supreme Court said it will review that ruling, a decision that has encouraged Friends of Louisville Public Art.

“We’re very optimistic,” Steve Wiser, who serves on the group’s executive committee, said in an email to the paper.

Sarah Martin, the director of the Jefferson County Attorney’s Office Civil Division, told The Courier Journal in an email the office will file a brief in support of the statue’s removal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Kentucky judge running again after removal from office

OWENSBORO, Ky. - A Kentucky judge who was removed from office two months ago is running again. The Judicial Conduct Commission voted unanimously in April to permanently remove Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon for attempting to influence criminal cases involving her adult son. However, the commission does not have...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Fox 19

NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Associated Press

Gary resident 2nd in Indiana confirmed with monkeypox

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A Gary resident has been confirmed as the second person in Indiana diagnosed with monkeypox. The patient has been isolated and health officials have contacted others who have had close contact with the patient, Gary Health Commissioner Dr. Roland H. Walker told reporters Tuesday. The...
GARY, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John B
fox17.com

Louisville, Kentucky, mayor attacked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A man is sought after reportedly assaulting the Louisville, Kentucky, mayor downtown. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted photos of a man they say punched Mayor Greg Fischer on Saturday at Fourth Street Live entertainment and retail complex. They said the mayor is doing fine after the incident.
The Associated Press

Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court ruling on Thursday has set new precedent for how the state can manage groundwater in areas with severe drought. In a 4-3 ruling issued Thursday to settle a water dispute in Diamond Valley, a rural Eureka County farm area, the court said groundwater management plans established in areas that are losing groundwater supply quickly can deviate from the longstanding senior water rights doctrine.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Courier Journal#Confederate#The U S Army#Court Of Appeals#Jefferson Circuit Court
The Associated Press

Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday’s meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Alaska elections office says Eastman eligible to run

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Division of Elections has determined that Republican state Rep. David Eastman of Wasilla is eligible to run for reelection. Eastman’s candidacy faced challenges over his affiliation with the far-right Oath Keepers group. Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in a written response...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Associated Press

Native American leaders push for boarding school commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The federal government has a responsibility to Native American tribes, Alaska Native villages and Native Hawaiian communities to fully support and revitalize education, language and cultural practices that prior boarding school policies sought to destroy, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday. Haaland testified before...
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

953K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy