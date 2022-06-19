RADAR: Track severe storms moving through Central Florida Sunday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. - WEATHER ALERT: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Flagler, Marion, Putname and St. Johns counties until 2:15 p.m. on Friday. WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Today's forecast high: 98 degrees. Tonight's forecast low: 76 degrees. MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:. We have two...
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a strong line of storms moving south across the Florida peninsula this Friday afternoon. Heavy rain, wind gusts, hail, and lightning are all possible. Localized flooding is also a threat due to torrential rainfall. Watch FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar in video player above.
OCALA, Fla. - Storms that moved through Central Florida Friday evening ripped the awning off a fast-food restaurant, knocked over trees, and flooded streets in Ocala, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. Photos shared on their Facebook page showed multiple trees knocked over and limbs down, including one that appeared to...
MOBILE, Ala. - It’s like a scene from the movie "Twister" – but only over water. Beachgoers in Alabama watched as not one, not two but three waterspouts danced on Mobile Bay Monday morning. More waterspouts were spotted along the coast, prompting the National Weather Service in Mobile...
ORLANDO, Fla. – A few storms will be possible Monday, but most of you in the viewing area will be dry. Highs top out in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday with lower rain chances. The mid-to-upper 90s surge back by the mid-to-latter portion of the upcoming work week.
It's a hot end to the week across central Florida, and more heat is likely heading into next week. Wednesday through Saturday has featured daily highs at the Orlando International Airport in the mid to the upper 90s, well above the average high of 91. The good news is cooler...
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's new law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy has been controversial, but after the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, Florida could become the closest southeastern state that allows abortion and has operating clinics for women who seek one. In 2019, 92.7% of abortions...
The online customer review site Yelp has released its list of the top 100 restaurants in the state and Central Florida businesses make up nearly a fifth of the list. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The restaurants cover a wide swath of Central Florida, stretching from Kissimmee...
PHOENIX - Eight people were rescued from Camelback Mountain after multiple members of their hiking group began suffering from heat-related illness Thursday afternoon, Phoenix fire officials said. A women's church group had reportedly started hiking Echo Canyon Trail at around 7:00 a.m. for a retreat. Fire officials say the group...
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Pennsylvania man died and his passenger was seriously injured Wednesday after their SUV was rear ended by a pickup truck at an intersection near Wildwood, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved six other vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 72-year-old man and...
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As of 12 p.m., 712 people were without power after a line of storms moved through the area. Georgia Power is reporting the bulk of outages are in Echols County with about 613 being reported. GPC does not currently have an estimated time for when power...
Heat and humidity return to Ohio this week. We will have a few lingering showers this morning in NE Ohio, but they should be out of here before midday. Heat builds in from the SW today over most of the state, and humidity levels will climb. The hottest day of the week likely will be tomorrow, but heat remains for Wednesday. A weak front sags into Ohio from the north across the Great Lakes for Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers may develop near that front for the afternoon, evening and overnight. Right now, we are expecting a few hundredths to .2″ over 60% of Ohio. However, we need to stress that rain will not hit everyone in addition to being minor. A few thunderstorms can develop in far eastern tier counties after midnight and before sunrise Thursday morning. .
SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) — A mostly out-of-control fire that erupted over the weekend in Hyde County, North Carolina, has grown to at least 800 acres, authorities said. Crews began battling the fire on Sunday, estimating it had covered 500 acres. The fire is burning in the woods of private land near New Lake Road, said […]
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls. The results come as DeSantis continues to face criticism for his COVID-19 response amid a major surge in cases and hospitalizations that is making Florida the epicenter of the pandemic.
Eight Palm Beach County restaurants earned a spot on Yelp’s inaugural “Top 100 Places to Eat in Florida” list, the crowd-sourced review site announced this week.
Yelpers raved about the fresh fish at Boca Raton’s Poke Jay Hawaiian-style restaurant, number 16 on the list.
...
On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $28.4 million in funding for economic growth and community resiliency to 23 Florida communities through the Community Development Block Grant – CV (CDBG-CV) program, and the Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program. “Supporting...
A Florida couple has lost their multi-year fight to place a miniature white cross on their front lawn after a housing association deemed it a prohibited “lawn ornament,” according to a report. Wayne and Bonnie Anderson, of Tamarind Grove in The Villages, were initially ordered to remove the...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices dipped last week in Florida and -- for now -- $5 per gallon of gas is not likely in the state, according to AAA. Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday, decreasing 7 cents a gallon last week after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon. In addition, the national average price for regular unleaded is back below $5 a gallon.
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A family in Wedgefield was startled to find their mailbox blown had been to pieces. It happened early Sunday morning, and it turns out, they weren’t the only victims. The homeowners said they manage to catch this dangerous case of vandalism on camera. From a...
70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut. What’s your favorite? Steak and Shake? Love it. Five Guys? Pretty good. The Bacon Boss in Wesley Chapel? Best of all. Maybe some new competition in Tampa Bay? Well, new if you’ve only been around 7o years. Word is...
Comments / 0