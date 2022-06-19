ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

RADAR: Track severe storms moving through Central Florida Sunday afternoon

fox35orlando.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANFORD, Fla. - Strong thunderstorms moved through Central Florida Sunday afternoon bringing with them...

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Widespread storms deliver heavy rain, lightning

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a strong line of storms moving south across the Florida peninsula this Friday afternoon. Heavy rain, wind gusts, hail, and lightning are all possible. Localized flooding is also a threat due to torrential rainfall. Watch FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar in video player above.
LAKE MARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida storm damage: Snapped trees, flooded streets in Ocala after Friday storms

OCALA, Fla. - Storms that moved through Central Florida Friday evening ripped the awning off a fast-food restaurant, knocked over trees, and flooded streets in Ocala, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. Photos shared on their Facebook page showed multiple trees knocked over and limbs down, including one that appeared to...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Triple threat: Watch as 3 waterspouts swirl off the Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. - It’s like a scene from the movie "Twister" – but only over water. Beachgoers in Alabama watched as not one, not two but three waterspouts danced on Mobile Bay Monday morning. More waterspouts were spotted along the coast, prompting the National Weather Service in Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
click orlando

Another round of storms, but more typical for Florida heat

ORLANDO, Fla. – A few storms will be possible Monday, but most of you in the viewing area will be dry. Highs top out in the lower 90s Monday and Tuesday with lower rain chances. The mid-to-upper 90s surge back by the mid-to-latter portion of the upcoming work week.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

The high heat for Florida is not over yet

It's a hot end to the week across central Florida, and more heat is likely heading into next week. Wednesday through Saturday has featured daily highs at the Orlando International Airport in the mid to the upper 90s, well above the average high of 91. The good news is cooler...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Heavy Rain#Radar#Thunderstorms#Sanford#Fox
WCTV

Hundreds without power in South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - As of 12 p.m., 712 people were without power after a line of storms moved through the area. Georgia Power is reporting the bulk of outages are in Echols County with about 613 being reported. GPC does not currently have an estimated time for when power...
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – June 20, 2022

Heat and humidity return to Ohio this week. We will have a few lingering showers this morning in NE Ohio, but they should be out of here before midday. Heat builds in from the SW today over most of the state, and humidity levels will climb. The hottest day of the week likely will be tomorrow, but heat remains for Wednesday. A weak front sags into Ohio from the north across the Great Lakes for Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers may develop near that front for the afternoon, evening and overnight. Right now, we are expecting a few hundredths to .2″ over 60% of Ohio. However, we need to stress that rain will not hit everyone in addition to being minor. A few thunderstorms can develop in far eastern tier counties after midnight and before sunrise Thursday morning. .
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
thewestsidegazette.com

Shock Poll: Charlie Crist leads Ron DeSantis Amid COVID-19 Surge

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls. The results come as DeSantis continues to face criticism for his COVID-19 response amid a major surge in cases and hospitalizations that is making Florida the epicenter of the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Gas prices drop in Florida. How low will they go?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gas prices dipped last week in Florida and -- for now -- $5 per gallon of gas is not likely in the state, according to AAA. Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday, decreasing 7 cents a gallon last week after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon. In addition, the national average price for regular unleaded is back below $5 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut

70 Year Old Burger Chain Making Tampa Bay Debut. What’s your favorite? Steak and Shake? Love it. Five Guys? Pretty good. The Bacon Boss in Wesley Chapel? Best of all. Maybe some new competition in Tampa Bay? Well, new if you’ve only been around 7o years. Word is...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy