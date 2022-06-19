ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Beyond ‘Stranger Things,’ 10 Times “Running Up That Hill” Made TV Dramatic

By Chris Sasaguay
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the bewitching song about “a deal with God” and getting him to “swap our places.” The main synth and drum machine make for an intoxicating mix. How literal or figurative it all is, can be up to you. When you heard it on Stranger Things as Max (Sadie Sink) fought...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

‘Stranger Things’ Sadie Sink on "Running Up That Hill" and Max’s Headspace in Season 4

Something raw has deeply resonated with Stranger Things fans this season, namely the uphill struggle of its young cast dealing with the implications of trauma, isolation, and growing up. There's an emotional aspect to the show's fourth season that has Kate Bush's '80s track "Running Up That Hill" topping the Global Spotify in 2022, and it's thanks to Stranger Thing's character Max. In an interview with Variety, actress Sadie Sink discussed her role as Max and the connection she has to the character. Sink talks through how she was able to find the proper headspace for a character arc as afflicted as hers, and what Max and her vulnerability mean to her.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

X Factor star Tom Mann’s fiancée dies on their wedding day

The X Factor star Tom Mann is mourning the death of his fiancée after she passed away on their wedding day.The former contestant, who was part of boyband Stereo Kicks on the show in 2014, confirmed on Monday (20 June) that his wife-to-be Danielle Hampson had died two days earlier.“What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean,” Mann wrote, sharing a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie on Instagram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mischa Barton
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Russell T Davies
Person
Aaron Ashmore
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Saul Rubinek
Person
Rich Cohen
Person
Kate Bush
Person
Emily Deschanel
Collider

'1UP' Trailer Shows Paris Berelc Leading an All-Girls Esports Team Primed and Ready to Win [Exclusive]

Collider is excited to unveil an exclusive trailer for Kyle Newman's new film for Prime Video 1UP, a tale of one girl's journey to form an all-girls Esports team and take down the sexist boys group that cast her out. The trailer sees Paris Berelc (Hubie Halloween) round up a group of girls that are ready to game and finds a coach in the form of her professor (Ruby Rose) to train them ahead of the big matchup that will decide not just the fate of their team, but their fate in the school. The film is set to release exclusively on Prime Video on July 15.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

5 TV Period Dramas With an “Enemies to Lovers” Trope to Watch After Bridgerton

Period dramas are a staple of the Romance genre. Wistful, pained, longing looks and a series of misunderstandings between the leading couple typify most period dramas, so much so that the “Enemies to Lovers” trope remains a lasting fan favorite of the genre. Recently, the Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix series, Bridgerton, has been a prime example of the trope.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Indiana Jones 5' Producer Teases That Fans Are "Going to Be Very Happy With This Movie"

As we approach the year-long countdown to Indiana Jones 5, we slowly start to get bits and pieces of information that will help us put together what we can expect from Harrison Ford’s fifth incursion as the legendary archeologist and fan-favorite character. In an interview with A.Frame, film producer and five-time Academy Award nominee Frank Marshall (Jurassic World Dominion) decided to take fans’ expectations and throw them… Well, into the stratosphere.
MOVIES
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Deborah Chow Talks Telling New Stories With Legacy Characters

As the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi reaches its end, one thing that has been clear from the outset is that the show benefited from a single, unified directorial vision. The woman behind that vision is director Deborah Chow, who oversaw all six parts of the series that followed Jedi-in-exile Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) fighting to protect the children of his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Up That Hill#Stranger Things#Track And Field
Collider

'American Horror Stories' Season 2 Creepy Dolls Watch You in New Poster

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's anthology spinoff series American Horror Stories is coming back for its second season on July 21. The first brand-new promo art has been unveiled, and it is giving nightmares and all sorts of uncanny valley - but also gorgeous Project Runway vibes. Basically, it's giving Murphy and Falchuk, and everything the fans have come to expect from these two twisted minds.
TV SERIES
Collider

How ’Deliverance’s Survival Horror Channeled the Vietnam War

Editor's Note: The following contains references to sexual assault.A group traveling into the remote countryside is unexpectedly abused and pursued, until one member finds the courage to stand up against the attackers. The set-up of John Boorman's Deliverance would become familiar territory in 1970s cinema, but the film isn't about a bunch of teenagers or summer campers, rather four well-to-do businessmen on a canoeing trip. Turning 50 this year, and made during the Vietnam War, Deliverance precipitated many of the graphic revenge/slasher movies to come, whilst drawing deep on social concerns of the time.
MOVIES
Collider

Winona Ryder Searches for Her Missing Boyfriend in 'Gone in the Night' Trailer

Horror fans have a new film to look forward to this summer as a terrifying trailer for the upcoming thriller film, Gone in the Night, has been dropped. The trailer, which was uploaded on Vertical Entertainment's YouTube page, teases a mysterious disappearance that leads to a dangerous search for answers.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Collider

'Poker Face': Jameela Jamil and Tim Meadows Join Cast of Rian Johnson Series

The upcoming mystery series Poker Face, created by Rian Johnson, the writer and director of Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has added five new members to its cast as production for the show appears to be gearing up, according to Variety. New additions to the cast of the upcoming series include Jameela Jamil, who will also be playing Titania in the upcoming Marvel Studios show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney Plus. Alongside Jamil joins Tim Meadows known for his role as Andre Glascott in The Goldbergs.
TV SERIES
Collider

Why 'Strange New Worlds' Shouldn't Rely Too Much on Jim Kirk in Season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and his crew aboard the USS Enterprise as they carry out their mission to “explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no one has gone before.” It includes familiar faces such as Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), and Captain Pike himself. Another name will soon be added to that distinguished list: that of James T. Kirk, captain of the Enterprise during Star Trek: The Original Series. The series has cast Paul Wesley (of The Vampire Diaries fame) as the younger version of the character, who will be shown as an officer on the USS Farragut. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has so far impressed audiences with how it blends new adventures with the spirit of the original series. However, making Kirk a major character would deplete both its nostalgia appeal and its novelty, thereby taking away what makes it so effective as a show.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘House of the Dragon’ Poster Teases Emma D’Arcy’s Targaryen Princess

HBO is keeping the fire (and blood) in the heart of fans alive with a new poster for House of the Dragon, the highly-anticipated spinoff prequel to Game of Thrones. The poster focuses on Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, one of the dragon riders fighting for the Iron Throne during the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.
TV SERIES
Collider

Praise the Lord, 'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 3 Is in Production

God bless us, everyone: The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 is officially in production! This week, the show’s home network of HBO took to Twitter to make the announcement that everyone’s favorite Jesus-fearing, misbehavin’, dysfunctional family have begun rolling cameras on what will be the third installment in their wacky misadventures. The photo accompanying the big reveal was taken where else but the Gemstone Salvation Center, the megachurch at the heart of it all. Standing on stage with their backs turned to the camera, but facing an audience of thousands of adoring worshipers are the Gemstone children: Kelvin (Adam DeVine), Judi (Edi Patterson), and Jesse (Danny McBride). Even though the wait between the Season 2 finale (which fell on February 27, 2022) and the production kick-off to Season 3 wasn’t nearly as long as the two-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2, it feels like it’s been ages since we caught up with the Gemstones and all their crazy dynamics.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 DCOMs Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

Disney Channel has been the home to inspirational films for the whole family since the 80s. Typically starring the network's current stars, some DCOMs launched the careers of actors like Zac Efron, Shia LaBeouf, and Hilary Duff. From movie musicals to inspiring true stories to films about serious subjects like...
MOVIES
Collider

Why 'Barry's Straightforward Season 3 Car Chase Was so Effective

Editor's Note: The following contains Barry Season 3 spoilers.Season 3 of HBO’s Barry was a dark and gritty road paved with betrayal, explosions, and poisoned pastries. The Emmy-winning series, which was co-created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, is a consistent tour de force both in front of and behind the camera. This season seemed to capture the creative cohesion across the many departments (whether it be in the writing, directing, acting, or stunts) especially well. From Hader’s brilliant tracking shot through Sally’s Joplin set in Episode 1, to the bomb detonation under Fernando’s house, to Sally’s pressure-cooker moment at her premiere, Barry continues to lean into vulnerable moments and risky territory without an ounce of hesitation.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Supernatural': 10 Supporting Character Who Deserved More Screen Time

There are many reasons why Supernatural became as beloved as it did. From gripping storylines, otherworldly battles, and incredibly lovable characters, it's not hard to see why the show only continued to gain such a massive following over its 15-year run. The series focus was the story of two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), as they traveled America hunting everything from ghosts to Lucifer and God himself.
TV SERIES
Collider

In 'King Creole,' Michael Curtiz Captured Elvis Presley's Subversive Charm

As contemporary audiences await Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming glam epic on the life of Elvis Presley, it is equally essential to contextualize The King’s complicated cinematic career in conjunction with his more iconic musical output. Although many of the thirty-one feature films that made up his stint as a silver screen star fell flat for both audiences and critics from the time they were released, one of the most fascinating and successful entries in Elvis’s body of work is the Southern Gothic musical King Creole.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy