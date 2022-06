SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Shavano Park police are looking for two suspects and the minivan they were in who were looking into mailboxes Sunday afternoon. Police said officers were sent to the Hunters Branch part of town at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a suspicious vehicle pulling up to and looking into mailboxes.

SHAVANO PARK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO