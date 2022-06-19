ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado man dies in Kansas crash

By Stephanie Nutt
 3 days ago

ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Colorado has died in a fatal car crash in Ellsworth County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 5.2 miles west of Kansas Highway 14 on Interstate 70.

The KHP reports that 64-year-old Terry Ross, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was driving a 2003 Chevy Tahoe hauling a motorcycle on a U-Haul utility trailer.

Evergreen park installs first-ever story walk

Ross entered the eastbound median on Interstate 70 and overcorrected into the south ditch. The trailer detached from the Tahoe and both rolled. The motorcycle was thrown off the trailer, and Ross was ejected from his car.

According to the KHP, Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 4

itsjustme
3d ago

RIP, I pray for the family and loved ones who knew you, may they find comfort in Jesus during this devastating time.🥺🙏❤️

Reply
7
KSN News

KSN News

