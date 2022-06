My name is Wilson and I am a 1-yr old male Chihuahua Blend. I am about 11 pounds of lap dog! I walk very well on a leash and love going for walks. I have a moderate energy level but when we are done with our walk, I love to curl up in your lap for some one-on-one time. I would prefer to be the only doggie in the house so that I can have your attention all to myself! Wont you please give me a chance?

CLERMONT, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO