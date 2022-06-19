ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

1 Surprising X-Factor to emerge for Packers in 2022 NFL season

By Benedetto Vitale
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Green Bay Packers are shaping up to be one of the best teams in the league once again with Aaron Rodgers under center. They may have a little divisional battle with the Minnesota Vikings, but for now, Green Bay is in a prime position to win the NFC North. However,...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction

One college football analyst believes it will happen. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate thinks Meyer needs to coach. “There is no doubt in my mind — there is no fence-riding here — there is no doubt in my mind that Urban Meyer will be a college coach again one day,” Pate said. “I don’t know what year that is, but it’s not too far away. This guy is not complete without football. Urban Meyer, as long as he has been drawing breath on this Earth, he’s been involved with this game in some way. He has coached for years, and years and years now. He is only in his late-50s. Legacy means a lot to guys like this. If anyone in their right mind thinks the last thing Urban Meyer is going to let you remember about him is whatever we call what happened in Jacksonville last year, you’re crazy.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Wyatt Teller gets straight to the point when asked about Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is in the middle of a controversy, but that did not stop Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller from heaping praises on the dual-threat quarterback, whose abilities on the football field should make a tremendous positive impact on the team’s offense the moment he starts taking snaps under center in the regular season. Via […] The post Browns’ Wyatt Teller gets straight to the point when asked about Deshaun Watson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Reacts To His Retirement Decision

Rob Gronkowski has called it a career. The all-time great announced today that he's retiring from the National Football League. It ends a legendary career. "I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field," he said.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from the NFL?

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently on the roster at Cleveland Browns after a blockbuster trade this March. The ex-Texan, 26, has agreed to a settlement with 20 of the 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct. Watson is facing allegations ranging from sexual misconduct to sexual assault, but...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski’s net worth in 2022

Rob Gronkowski is undoubtedly one of the best success stories in the NFL. The iconic tight end had a championship career both on and off the field, and his current net worth should speak for itself. In this piece, we’re taking a look at Rob Gronkowski’s net worth in 2022 upon his retirement. Rob Gronkowski’s […] The post Rob Gronkowski’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski comeback prediction

Tom Brady had a funny response to the prediction from Rob Gronkowski’s agent about what it could take for the tight end to come out of retirement. Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Gronk, said he wouldn’t be surprised if the 33-year-old returns to the NFL in the future. He predicted that, if Brady called Gronk during the season about a possible return, Gronk would be interested.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jared Goff's Big Personal News

Jared Goff and his longtime girlfriend, Christen Harper, announced some big personal news this week. The Detroit Lions quarterback and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend are engaged to be married. Congrats to Jared and Christen!. "Ahhh!!!! I love you guys!!!! Congrats," Camille Kostek wrote on Instagram. "OMGGGGGG!!!! Congratulations!!!!!" Kamie...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets. Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
12up

Kenny Pickett continues to make a splash with the Steelers

Big, big things are expected of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this season and for the future. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Pickett has some monster shoes to fill. The former Pitt standout is ready to answer the call and plenty of people believe in him. This includes LeSean McCoy, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Bears, Seahawks

Matt Barrows of The Athletic believes 49ers C Jake Brendel could replace C Alex Mack, as he is a favorite of OL coach Chris Foerster. Another option for the team according to Barrows could be former Browns C J.C. Tretter, who remains a free agent. The team will likely see how Brendel does before considering other options.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
97K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy