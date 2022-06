Apple will now let people delete and edit messages after they have been sent.The feature comes in a new update, iOS 16, which was revealed at Apple’s WWDC event this week and will be released fully later this year.When that update arrives, users will be able to delete an iMessage once it has been sent. Users will then not be able to see the message – though they will be able to see that one had been deleted.Likewise, users will be able to edit messages, so that they can for example fix typos. Again, people will see that a message...

CELL PHONES ・ 16 DAYS AGO