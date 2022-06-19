What South Carolina county has the longest commute?

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Buckle up, we might be here a while.

Most commutes in South Carolina last between 20 and 32 minutes, according to Census data, with those waits being longer in more rural communities.

The data shows the median commute time for an area, which means that half of drivers will have a longer commute, and half will have a shorter one.

In the middle of the pack is Lee County, with a commute time of 27.1 minutes.

Statewide, expect a commute of 25.1 minutes to work.

Here are the 10 counties with the shortest commutes in minutes, according to 2020 Census data:

38 (tie). Greenville and Spartanburg – 23.4

39. Florence – 22.9

40. Beaufort – 22.8

41. Richland – 22.6

42. Darlington – 22.5

43. Sumter – 22.3

44. Horry – 22.3

45. Dillon – 21.8

46. Greenwood – 20.6

Here are the 10 counties with the longest commutes in minutes, according to 2020 Census data:

10. Clarendon – 30.3

9. Fairfield – 30.4

8. Dorchester – 30.6

7. Barnwell – 30.9

6. Lancaster – 31

5. Marion – 31.1

4. Hampton – 31.4

3. Allendale – 31.5

2. McCormick – 31.6

Williamsburg – 31.7

