1 person displaced after house fire in Bristol

DIGHTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Dighton fire crews battled a two-alarm fire Friday afternoon. According to Chief Christopher Maguy, the fire broke out in a trailer on Elm Street just before 4:30 p.m. The chief said the trailer was 200 feet off the road and crews had challenges establishing water...
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire in New Bedford displaced two people from their home Thursday morning. The fire happened at about 5 p.m. on State Street. The New Bedford Fire Department said the fire started on the second floor. When they arrived, those living in the four-family home were already outside.
TAUNTON—The preliminary investigation into a Taunton fatality this morning suggests that an accidental electrical event claimed a man’s life and ignited a fire at an apartment building, said Taunton Fire Chief Timothy J. Bradshaw, Taunton Police Chief Edward J. Walsh, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Another act of vandalism in East Providence, and the mayor and members of the community are begging those responsible to channel their artistic abilities in a more productive way. "We want the community and the kids to have a place to go, but it's...
Above: There were 6 people in the car, which veered off South County Trail and hit a tree. Photo courtesy of EGFD. The call came in just after midnight Friday (6/24) – a car had hit a deer on South County Trail. The engine and rescue truck from EGFD Station 2 on Frenchtown Road headed to the site but the firefighters quickly realized the situation was more serious. A car had run off the road and into a tree. There were six people all in need of medical attention. Firefighters called immediately for backup and mutual aid.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — One man is in the hospital after a stabbing outside the Shaw’s market in North Providence Friday. According to police, the stabbing took place around 3 p.m. Friday. Police said when they arrived on scene a 57-year-old man had a laceration to his...
Fall River Police are investigating an early morning stabbing. According to Det. Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Officers responded to St. Anne’s Hospital regarding a male stabbing victim who had just arrived in their Emergency Department. The victim was uncooperative with investigators, however, they were able to...
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was charged for reckless driving on a dirt bike in New Bedford on Thursday. The New Bedford Police Department said they responded to Grove and Cottage Street just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a motorcycle accident. When police arrived, the...
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Police said Wednesday two people were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a Cumberland home. The shooting happened just before 7 a.m. at a home on Birchwood Drive. Chief Matthew Benson said that the two people, whose names were not immediately released, knew each other.
Multiple agencies responded Tuesday after a report of a bridge jumper. Just after 8:15 p.m., Fall River dispatch received a call in from Massachusetts State Police for a female trying to jump off of the Charles Braga Bridge. Fall River personnel responded to the westbound side of the bridge while...
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police have identified a West Warwick motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash on Route 140 Saturday. Police said Adrian Alves, 51, was found unresponsive just before 10 p.m. near the on-ramp to Route 495 in Mansfield. He was taken by a helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police confirmed that one person is in the hospital after two cars were chasing and shooting at each other on Wednesday. Providence police Maj. David Lapatin said the car chase happened at about 5:30 p.m. off Hartford Avenue that went through side streets and into Plainfield Street.
A bear that appeared to be injured was stranded in a highway median in Raynham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, and the highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal to safety. The bear was stuck on the side of Interstate 495, apparently in a grove of trees near...
