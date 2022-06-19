ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Home Days returns to Brecksville Square June 24-26

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say there’s no bash in Brecksville that’s quite like Brecksville Home Days. The 2022 big Home Days celebration on the Square in Brecksville will take place Friday, June 24, from 5-11 p.m.; Saturday, June 25 from 3-11 p.m.; and Sunday, June 26 from 3 p.m. to after the...

Cleveland.com

Brooklyn to host annual citywide garage sale this weekend

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- The popularity of television shows “Antiques Roadshow” and “American Pickers” confirm the notion of one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. With that in mind, Brooklyn hosts its sixth annual citywide garage sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday (June 24) through Sunday around the community.
BROOKLYN, OH
Brecksville, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Hooley Is Back at Kamm’s Corners

Once again, Kamm’s Corners in the Westpark neighborhood hosts its biggest faily festival of the year, the Hooley. It features two stages of performers — a main stage and a family stage — with the festival kickoff taking place on the main stage at noon (expect speeches from local officials!), followed by the drum & pipe bands from both the Cleveland Firefighters and Cleveland Police. Performances by singer/songwriter/guitarist Taylor Lamborn, bluesman Wallace Coleman, the West Side Irish Pipes & Drums, Window Dogs and swamp rockers Cats on Holiday round out the day. The family stage gives a whole bunch of Irish dance schools the chance to shine, along with line dancers, hip hop dancers and a karate school.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Broadview Heights places 6-month moratorium on center-of-town development

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – On Monday night, City Council unanimously established a six-month moratorium on new development in the center of town. Specifically, the moratorium applies to Special Planning Districts A and B, both created by voters in May 2013. The purpose of the districts was to build an attractive town center where residents can live within walking distance of stores, offices and workplaces.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

10 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: June 24-26

Test your mettle as a Pokémon trainer, party into summer at Edgewater NeighborFest, enjoy the musical spirit of Ukraine and more this weekend in Cleveland. Awake in Every Sense at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. Rachel Hayes brings her large-scale, fabric-based art to the Cleveland Botanical Gardens, melding the colors...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake joins list of cities banning residents from discharging fireworks

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake city officials recently voted to make discharging fireworks in the city illegal. Westlake city officials said this is an effort to reduce the risk of fires and traumatic injuries. In Westlake, the fireworks ban does not apply to sparklers, noisemakers and small novelty smoke bombs.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

How St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church was transformed into modern offices

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Tremont neighborhood was settled by New England Puritans and over the centuries became home to nearly two dozen churches. Now St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which opened in 1924 after southern and central Europeans who arrived in the late 1800s were financially stable enough to create permanent institutions, has become home to modern office space of Olympic Forest Products, a lumber and pallet management company.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Downtown Medina may see a new hotel

MEDINA – Discussions are beginning surrounding the possibility of a 99-room hotel coming to Downtown Medina. The proposed location for the unbranded hotel is 257 S Court Street and developers are looking at the possibility of a new building. “An unbranded hotel allows for more flexibility and latitude in...
MEDINA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron celebrates Juneteenth with annual festival

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron community came together Sunday for the 24th Annual Akron Juneteenth Festival. The festival kicked off at noon with the West Akron Parade. The event continues at the Stoner/Hawkins Park from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy food, a Black business market, the Gerald R. Carter Teen Talent […]
Morning Journal

Sheffield Village: Mercy Health opens new location

Mercy Health – Lorain officially opened June 20 the newly built Sheffield Medical Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 16,000-square-foot facility, located at 5327 Detroit Road in Sheffield Village, offers specialty care including breast surgery, gastroenterology, cardiology, neurology, as well as obstetrics, and gynecology. In addition, the building will...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH

