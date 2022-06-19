ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mike Bianco opens up on mindset of Ole Miss team during CWS run

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco

Ole Miss was 7-14 in Southeastern Conference play entering May, but finished the year 14-16 (38-22 overall) after a stretch that has since seen the Rebels sweep through their Regional and Super Regional series, and even nabbed a win over Auburn in the first round of the College World Series.

“I think part of it is where they’ve come from,” Rebels head coach Mike Bianco said about his team’s resiliency. “And we’ve talked about that story and the 7-14 and being able to handle it and it didn’t look good. There’s so much pressure. Just, I think, their own demands; they want to succeed. And then the fans. And it’s tough. And we were in a tough spot.”

The Rebels were on the bubble entering last month, but solidified themselves as a NCAA Tournament team despite being bounced from the SEC Tournament in the first round by Vanderbilt.

“Once we got in, I think the slate’s clean,” Bianco said. “And what I mean by that is they were fighting uphill and trying to stay alive in the deep end for such a long time, that once they got in, now everybody’s even. And everybody’s 0-0. And they’ve got another opportunity. Not a lot of times you get another opportunity.”

That’s not to say the Rebels had a bad season. In fact, they were ranked No. 1 in the country (though that didn’t last long) and favorites to win the NCAA Tournament. A stretch that saw Ole Miss drop 15 of their next 24 games after getting swept at home by Tennessee in late March after a 16-4 start to the regular season.

“And it’s a team that played well. It’s not super surprising because we played so well at the beginning of the year. This wasn’t a team that came out of nowhere. This was a team that was ranked No. 1 at some point for a couple of weeks in mid-March, not the beginning of the season, but a month into the season. And a team that kind of lost itself and were able to come back. And I think once they got that new life in them, you can see the confidence in the way they played.”

Since, they’ve won 14 of their last 17 and are cruising into the second round of the College World Series’ winners bracket and are now slated to battle another SEC foe in Arkansas Monday at 7 p.m. ET with ESPN carrying the national broadcast.

