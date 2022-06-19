ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spectrum: Gun law changes; Ohio power outages

By Colleen Marshall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum:

  • In the wake of the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting, Ohio state leaders have fast-tracked changes they said will protect students.

    Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law House Bill 99, which gives teachers and other education staff the option, determined by their local school board, to carry guns after a minimum of 24 hours of training.

    However, not everyone is on board with the new law.

    “We don’t think there’s any place for guns in schools or classrooms,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

    This week, the Spectrum breaks down the gun reform happening not only in Ohio but in Washington as well.
  • Searching for answers after a heat wave and severe weather knocked out power for hundreds of thousands across the state, with some left in the dark for days.
  • On the all-star roundtable, Republican strategist Mike Gonidakis and former State Senator Lou Gentile discuss the gun reform efforts, Ohio’s power outages, and the Jan. 6 hearings in Congress.
Adam Collar
3d ago

A teacher has a right to self defense just as much as we have the right to want our children safe And if somebody wants to keep schools a soft target then they're part of the problem

Rick Clark
3d ago

Well as long as the teachers are trained and gun is kept hidden from children but accessible in case of emergency I’m for it

