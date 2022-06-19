Tom Brady gives humorous scouting report on himself, potential baseball career

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It can be entertaining to wonder how our favorite superstar athletes would fare in a different sport. Could LeBron James hold his own on a football field? What about Tom Brady on a baseball diamond?

This past week, Brady joined the Dan Patrick Show to finally provide an answer to that question. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said it’s probably for the best that he chose football, even though baseball was his favorite sport once upon a time.

“I would be selling insurance (if a chose baseball over football),” Brady said. “Baseball is not my sport. I loved it, but football was the one I chose for a reason. Although I did love baseball. It was a great sport, especially in California growing up. Barry Bonds went to my high school, Greg Jeffries, it was a great baseball school. So that was my first love and then once I started playing football it was game over.”

Tom Brady attended Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, where he was a three-sport athlete in baseball, basketball and football. He was perhaps a better baseball player than he gave himself credit for, as the Montreal Expos selected him in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. Brady ultimately opted to attend college at Michigan and pursue a career in football.

After Patrick asked Brady to give a scouting report on himself as a baseball player, the quarterback provided a hilarious answer.

“It’s a lot like football,” he said. “Not that powerful, pretty smart, game manager. Not very fast on the first base line. Probably best at catcher where he doesn’t have to move that much, but likes to direct people around. It probably wouldn’t be much different.”

Brady certainly made the right choice by picking football, as he has since gone on to become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He has the most Super Bowl victories of any player in history with seven and is the NFL’s career leader in both passing yards and touchdowns.

Brady originally planned to retire after this past season, but announced in March that he would return for his 23rd season. That automatically makes Tampa Bay a contender for the Super Bowl this upcoming season as Brady isn’t ready to leave football behind just yet. The Buccaneers will open the season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.