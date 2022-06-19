ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady gives humorous scouting report on himself, potential baseball career

By Chandler Vessels about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hp9rx_0gFi0pbS00
Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It can be entertaining to wonder how our favorite superstar athletes would fare in a different sport. Could LeBron James hold his own on a football field? What about Tom Brady on a baseball diamond?

This past week, Brady joined the Dan Patrick Show to finally provide an answer to that question. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said it’s probably for the best that he chose football, even though baseball was his favorite sport once upon a time.

“I would be selling insurance (if a chose baseball over football),” Brady said. “Baseball is not my sport. I loved it, but football was the one I chose for a reason. Although I did love baseball. It was a great sport, especially in California growing up. Barry Bonds went to my high school, Greg Jeffries, it was a great baseball school. So that was my first love and then once I started playing football it was game over.”

Tom Brady attended Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, where he was a three-sport athlete in baseball, basketball and football. He was perhaps a better baseball player than he gave himself credit for, as the Montreal Expos selected him in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB Draft. Brady ultimately opted to attend college at Michigan and pursue a career in football.

After Patrick asked Brady to give a scouting report on himself as a baseball player, the quarterback provided a hilarious answer.

“It’s a lot like football,” he said. “Not that powerful, pretty smart, game manager. Not very fast on the first base line. Probably best at catcher where he doesn’t have to move that much, but likes to direct people around. It probably wouldn’t be much different.”

Brady certainly made the right choice by picking football, as he has since gone on to become one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He has the most Super Bowl victories of any player in history with seven and is the NFL’s career leader in both passing yards and touchdowns.

Brady originally planned to retire after this past season, but announced in March that he would return for his 23rd season. That automatically makes Tampa Bay a contender for the Super Bowl this upcoming season as Brady isn’t ready to leave football behind just yet. The Buccaneers will open the season on Sept. 11 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Former NFL Player Shane Olivea's Cause of Death Revealed

New details are still emerging about NFL player Shane Olivea‘s death. According to documents obtained by E! News on June 21, the 40-year-old San Diego Chargers star died from "hypertensive heart disease," with the contributory cause of death attributed to "obesity." The former athlete's manner of death has been ruled as natural.
NFL
TMZ.com

NFL Legend Tony Siragusa Dead At 55, Jamal Lewis Mourns

NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, his former Baltimore Ravens teammate, Jamal Lewis, confirmed to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I must say," the ex-running back said on Wednesday. A cause of death for the former defensive lineman has not yet...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Best photos of Rob Gronkowski's time with the Bucs

Rob Gronkowski came out of his first brief retirement to reunite with Tom Brady, hoping to make some more championship magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did just that, helping Brady lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory in their first season, adding even more records to both of their first-ballot Hall of Fame cases. The last two seasons were the most successful two-year stretch in Bucs history, and Gronk was a big reason for that.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Questions The Panthers Over Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers haven’t done much to address their concerns at quarterback. For now, Sam Darnold is their starter due to the process of elimination. They haven’t decided to bring back former league MVP Cam Newton and P.J. Walker hasn’t shown that he can carry the franchise.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Breaking: Rob Gronkowski Makes Decision On His NFL Career

Legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. This is the second time Gronkowski has stepped away from football, but this time feels permanent. Gronkowski originally retired following the 2018 season. After one year off, he returned to the sport to...
NFL
The Game Haus

Rob Gronkowski Retires From NFL

Former All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski has decided to retire from the NFL according to Jordan Schultz. Gronkowski, 33, retired before the 2019 season, but then returned to join Tom Brady in Tampa Bay for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro during...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Barry Bonds
On3.com

2022 SEC head coach rankings: Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and then who?

Last week, I took a stab at ranking the SEC head coaching jobs in the age of NIL, transfer portal and playoff limbo. Now let’s talk individuals. Florida is a Top 5 gig, but where should first-year head coach Billy Napier be slotted among the SEC’s 14 head coaches? Nick Saban is undisputedly the top dog, even after losing to a Dawg last season, but who should be slotted at No. 3 after Kirby Smart?
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Every record Rob Gronkowski set during legendary NFL career

Rob Gronkowski is calling it a career after 11 NFL seasons. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end announced his retirement Tuesday in a lengthy Instagram post. Gronkowski, 33, will go down as arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history. The four-time Super Bowl champion...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Baseball Diamond#American Football
On3.com

Updated odds to win the 2022 College World Series

The first team has been eliminated from Omaha, as the Texas Longhorns were sent home out of the losers bracket in the College World Series on Sunday. Now, the odds to win the 2022 College World Series have been updated entering Monday’s slate of games, according to FanDuel. In...
OMAHA, NE
On3.com

2022 Manning Passing Academy: List of college quarterbacks attending released

The 2022 Manning Passing Academy is coming up this weekend, and we now know which quarterbacks will be in attendance. All told, 45 quarterbacks will participate in the camp, and some huge names are among the group. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the most notable, winning the Heisman Trophy last season to help lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship game appearance. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is also on the list after finishing fourth in the Heisman voting last year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Why Jim Harbaugh says Michigan football has 'awesome vibe' ahead of 2022 season

Michigan Wolverines football is looking to repeat as Big Ten champions, one year after winning its first league title since 2004. The Maize and Blue lost key pieces from last year’s team, and now they’ll have an even bigger target on their back, but head coach Jim Harbaugh is confident the players on the squad understand what it’s going to take to get back to the top.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy