AVALANCHE FORWARD NAZEM KADRI TO TRAVEL WITH TEAM TO TAMPA BAY

He was completely overlooked in the NHL draft every year that he was available. However, KHL star Andrei Kuzmenko now has his first NHL contract at 26 years old, signing with the Vancouver Canucks after doing interviews with a number of teams. Kuzmenko had his break-out year in the KHL in 2021-22, scoring 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with St. Petersburg. It's not really a surprise that he was overlooked for so long. Kuzmenko had an unremarkable lead up to the draft, failing to get any points in seven games for Russia at the 2016 World Juniors. He's also had a few good, but note really noteworthy seasons in Russia until this year. His agent, Dan Milstein, says it was Nikita Kucherov who got him to take on Kuzmenko after he saw him play.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO