Denver, CO

AVALANCHE FORWARD NAZEM KADRI TO TRAVEL WITH TEAM TO TAMPA BAY

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Sunday morning that injured forward Nazem Kadri will travel with the team to Tampa Bay for Games 3 and 4. Bednar added that the team is hopeful he will return in the series, but couldn't confirm if it would be...

www.markerzone.com

markerzone.com

JON COOPER ISSUES UPDATES ON NIKITA KUCHEROV AND BRAYDEN POINT FOR GAME 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning cut Colorado's series lead to 2-1 on Monday night following a 6-2 win in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Going into Game 3, the Lightning were without forward Brayden Point which is a massive loss for their forward group. Point suffered a lower-body injury in Game 7 of the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He went on to miss the second round against Florida and Eastern Conference Final against New York, but returned for Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

WASHINGTON LOOKING AT TWO NAMES AS POTENTIAL REPLACEMENT FOR NICKLAS BACKSTROM

One thing is for sure, a guy like Nicklas Backstrom is tough to replace. The Washington Capitals star is headed back to Sweden for 'hip-resurfacing' surgery. It's not quite a hip replacement, but it's not far off, and Backstrom will be on the sidelines for a long time. In fact, there's no guarantee he'll ever play again although he says he's optimistic about the chances. For the Caps, it leaves a huge hole to fill. With a guy like Alexander Ovechkin on your team, you essentially try to compete without rebuilding for as long as you can. That means Caps GM Brian MacLellan has to try to find a replacement on the trade or free agent markets. According to Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman, the two names being connected to Washington are Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks.
NHL
markerzone.com

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: JAY WOODCROFT NO LONGER 'INTERIM' HEAD COACH IN EDMONTON

The Edmonton Oilers have officially agreed to a three-year deal with Head Coach Jay Woodcroft, removing the 'interim' title he sported this season:. The Oilers were 26-9-3 under Woodcroft & reached the Western Conference Final where they were swept by the freight train Colorado Avalanche, who are now two wins away from Lord Stanley's Cup. Edmonton is in a decent spot going into the offseason, but they need to sort out their goaltending & defense. Although, Woodcroft's time has proven to be fruitful.
NHL
bloomberglaw.com

Avalanche, Lightning Lawyers Make Moves as Teams Vie for Cup (1)

Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning reshuffle legal ranks. Lightning hire former FedEx Corp. senior counsel to team post. As the Colorado Avalanche prepare Wednesday to defend their 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals, the teams’ legal operations have been making moves. Margaret...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

COLORADO MAY BE GETTING A MASSIVE BOOST FOR GAME 4

The Colorado Avalanche are set to face off in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night and they may be doing so with forward Nazem Kadri. Kadri has been out of the Colorado lineup since Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers. In that game, Kadri was hit from behind by Evander Kane, injuring his hand. On June 9th, he underwent thumb surgery and has been working his way back to the lineup, with the hope of playing in the Stanley Cup Final.
DENVER, CO
NHL

NHL announces 2021-22 First and Second All-Star Teams

TAMPA, Fla. - Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who earlier today captured the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and Ted Lindsay Award for most outstanding player as selected by the NHLPA at the 2022 NHL Awards, heads the list of players voted to the 2021-22 NHL First All-Star Team.
NHL
markerzone.com

STAMKOS GETS ANNOYED WITH TAMPA BAY FANS FOR THROWING GARBAGE ON THE ICE AFTER BOLTS' WIN

Throwing garbage on the ice at a hockey game is never a good idea. It seems especially silly after your team just pulled off a huge win to get back into the Stanley Cup Final. Following Tampa Bay's 6-2 win over Colorado at home Monday night, Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was clearly annoyed as he was celebrating with his teammates and fans started throwing garbage on the ice. Stamkos pleaded with the crowd to stop, and it was clear he was getting annoyed.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

JOHN TORTORELLA SAYS HIS COACHING CAREER ENDS WITH THE FLYERS

He currently has parts of 21 NHL seasons under his belt as head coach, and John Tortorella says his latest job with the Philadelphia Flyers will be his last. While being introduced as Philly's new head coach Tuesday, Tortorella said whenever his gig with the team ends, he'll end his coaching career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

FLORIDA PANTHERS HAVE FOUND THEIR NEW HEAD COACH

According to multiple sources including TSN's Darren Dreger and DailyFaceoff's Frank Seravalli, the Florida Panthers are expected to name Paul Maurice their next head coach, with him likely being introduced on Thursday. Darren Dreger says that Maurice's contract with the Florida Panthers is for three years. This will be the...
SUNRISE, FL
markerzone.com

ANAHEIM DUCKS INTERESTED IN BRINGING BACK FORMER DEFENCEMAN IN FREE AGENCY

During Tuesday's edition of Insider Trading on TSN, Pierre LeBrun mentioned that the Anaheim Ducks are interested in bringing back defenceman Josh Manson when free agency opens on July 13th. Manson, 30, spent the first seven and a half seasons in the National Hockey League with the Ducks, who drafted...
ANAHEIM, CA
markerzone.com

TOP LANDING SPOTS FOR HAWKS FORWARD ALEX DEBRINCAT

Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors over the past couple of weeks, and it seems that just about any team in the league should be calling on him. Here are five of the possible best suitors that could trade for the 24-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
markerzone.com

KUZMENKO'S AGENT CREDITS KUCHEROV FOR HIS CLIENT'S NHL CONTRACT

He was completely overlooked in the NHL draft every year that he was available. However, KHL star Andrei Kuzmenko now has his first NHL contract at 26 years old, signing with the Vancouver Canucks after doing interviews with a number of teams. Kuzmenko had his break-out year in the KHL in 2021-22, scoring 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with St. Petersburg. It's not really a surprise that he was overlooked for so long. Kuzmenko had an unremarkable lead up to the draft, failing to get any points in seven games for Russia at the 2016 World Juniors. He's also had a few good, but note really noteworthy seasons in Russia until this year. His agent, Dan Milstein, says it was Nikita Kucherov who got him to take on Kuzmenko after he saw him play.
NHL
markerzone.com

AUSTON MATTHEWS WINS HART MEMORIAL TROPHY

Auston Matthews added to his trophy case for a second time this evening by winning the Hart Memorial Trophy (along with the Ted Lindsay award). This trophy goes to the most valuable player to his team in the National Hockey League. He is the first Leaf in 67 years to claim the MVP trophy.
NHL
markerzone.com

USA HOCKEY RELEASES WORLD JUNIOR EVALUATION CAMP ROSTER

On Tuesday, USA Hockey announced 60 players that will participate in their World Junior Evaluation Camp in late July to early August. Not only will the 60 players be vying for a spot at the rescheduled 2022 World Juniors in Edmonton in mid-August, they'll also be looking to impress USA Hockey management ahead of the 2023 World Juniors in December.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING COACH JON COOPER BELIEVES NIKITA KUCHEROV WAS INTENTIONALLY INJURED

The Tampa Bay Lightning showed they can't be counted out of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final Monday night by beating the Colorado Avalanche 6-2. However, that win may have come with a high cost as Bolts star player Nikita Kucherov left the game with just over five minutes left in the third following a hit from Devon Toews. Here's the hit:
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

MORITZ SEIDER WINS CALDER TROPHY

Detroit Red Wings' defenseman Moritz Seider won the 2022 Calder Memorial Trophy. The Calder Memorial Trophy is given 'to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the NHL.' This is the first time in 57 years that a Red Wing has won the trophy.
DETROIT, MI

