NFL

Will Anderson opens up about how he avoids the 2023 NFL Draft hype

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
 3 days ago
Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson is viewed as one of the top players in college football entering the season, and he has already seen a lot of hype regarding the 2023 NFL Draft. But Anderson knows that the draft is a long ways away.

Anderson recently joined The Paul Finebaum Show, where he explained his mindset regarding the draft. Ultimately, he is just focused on his preparation for Alabama’s season, and he wants to put in another strong performance before thinking about the draft.

“You know, for me, those types of things have always been easy for me, not to look too far ahead and be where my feet are and be in the moment,” Anderson said. “Because anything can happen at any moment and I always like to stay in the precent time and let the future worry about itself. So for me, it wasn’t really that hard [to not get caught up in the draft hype].”

Anderson is likely going to be a top five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

As a sophomore during the 2021 season, Anderson erupted onto the scene with 101 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. He also had an impressive freshman campaign in 2020, totaling 52 tackles for 10.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks, also forcing one fumble.

Now, with his name firmly in the discussion to be the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anderson hopes that he can come through with another dominating campaign for the Crimson Tide.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. thinks that Anderson would have been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, going over Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. Anderson currently tops Kiper’s 2023 big board.

Anderson is also listed with some of the best odds to take home the 2022 Heisman Trophy, according to the latest Vegas Insider installment. He finished fifth in 2021 Heisman voting.

“I appreciate all the love that people are showing towards me, but I have a season that’s coming up that I have to still play and I just have to prepare for it the right way like I did last year,” said Anderson. “Just keep the ball moving and keep rolling. So that’s kind of where my focus is: perfecting my craft, being a good leader, helping my teammates out, and that’s where my main focus has been at, this upcoming season right now.”

