FAIRBURY, NE — A second person is in custody regarding a robbery in southeast Nebraska from earlier this year. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Michall A. Gillians of Lincoln was arrested Tuesday in connection to a robbery at the McDonald's in Fairbury that occurred in April. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Gillians arrest on June 9. He was apprehended in Lincoln by the U.S. Marshal's Task Force.

FAIRBURY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO