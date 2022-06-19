ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Kristin Smart Murder trial delayed

By Veronica Macias
 3 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) One of the "participants" in the Kristin Smart murder trial is sick yet it's unknown if it's the defendants - Paul or Ruben Flores - or one of their attorneys.

During the pretrial Paul Flores has never taken off his mask, while his dad Ruben Flores has not wore one.

On Father's Day the court notified media: "The Flores trial proceedings are being postponed one week due to a health concern among one of the trial participants."

As a result the trial is being delay one week, with no trial activity the week of June 20.  Jury selection for Paul Flores is now scheduled to begin Monday June 27.

Meanwhile, jury selection for Ruben Flores will start at a date to be determined.

Ruben Flores
