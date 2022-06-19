ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Two people in critical condition after vehicle drives into pond

By WAFB Staff
WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least two people were taken to a hospital in...

www.wafb.com

wbrz.com

Child seriously hurt after ATV crash in Zachary; two rushed to hospital

ZACHARY - At least two children were hurt in a crash involving an ATV in East Baton Rouge late Wednesday morning. The wreck happened around 10:30 a.m. on Milldale Road, just west of Reames Road, and involved multiple children. Sources said two were taken to a hospital, one of them in serious condition.
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Person in critical condition after shooting off N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - A person was seriously hurt in a shooting on off N Foster Drive early Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was reported shortly after noon on Madison Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Sources said a male victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

3-year-old shot in Baker, police say

Firefighters responded to a fire at Blue Bayou on Tuesday evening, June 21, according to the St. George Fire Protection District. Here's an update on a program designed to help renters affected by the pandemic make ends meet. Completion date, possible tolls for new Miss. River Bridge discussed at Iberville...
BAKER, LA
fox40jackson.com

Officials identify woman fatally struck by vehicle in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office has identified a female who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, May 19. According to the coroner’s office, they responded to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on May 19 to investigate the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of Plank Road near the intersection of Mohican Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Driver in critical condition after early morning crash on Thomas Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department says one person is in critical condition after an early Monday morning crash on Thomas Road. Crews were called to the 3200 block of Thomas Road after an 18-wheeler crashed after 5 a.m., according to BRFD. The fire department said the driver of the 18-wheeler was extradited and flown to a local hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Early morning fire breaks out at local construction company

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — St. George Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Doyle Electric in the 15000 block of Jefferson Highway just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, crews found flames coming from one side of the structure and aggressively made entry into the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD search for missing 65-year-old woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a missing 65-year-old woman. Police said Marilyn Williams, 65, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Canonicus Street on Tuesday, June 21. According to BRPD, Williams is described as four-foot-ten and weighs...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

St. George Fire responds to incident at Blue Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders with the St. George Fire Department responded to a Tuesday (June 21) evening incident at Blue Bayou Water Park. It was shortly after 6 p.m. and the park was closed when a fire broke out in its pump house, which is about the size of a shed, officials with St. George said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Police arrest man accused of deadly shooting on Thomas Delpit Drive

Firefighters responded to a fire at Blue Bayou on Tuesday evening, June 21, according to the St. George Fire Protection District. Here's an update on a program designed to help renters affected by the pandemic make ends meet. Completion date, possible tolls for new Miss. River Bridge discussed at Iberville...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Multiple children involved in rollover crash on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - A wreck resulted in an overturned vehicle with multiple children involved, according to officials. Sources told WBRZ first responders were on the way to Nicholson Drive and West McKinley Street shortly before 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported. Five people were taken to a local...

