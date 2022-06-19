ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Live Trivia in Jacksonville, Oxford, and Anniston

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VVj1t_0gFhzTJP00
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County, AL – Events by North Alabama Trivia

Jacksonville – Come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts Hot Wings in Jacksonville every Wednesday for our popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Struts of Jacksonville!!! The top three teams will go home with HOUSE CASH! Totally #FREE to play!  The game starts at 7pm – you don’t want to miss it!

Oxford – Come join Challenge Entertainment at Struts of Oxford every Monday for our popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Struts Hot Wings!!! The top three teams will go home with HOUSE CASH! Totally #FREE to play!  The game starts at 7pm – you don’t want to miss it!

Anniston – Come join Challenge Entertainment at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub every Monday for our popular LIVE TRIVIA GAME NIGHT! Bring your friends and form a TEAM at your table, then answer questions together about sports, history, music, science, and many more – all while enjoying the delicious food and drink at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub!!! The top three teams will go home with HOUSE CASH! Totally #FREE to play! The game starts at 7pm – you don’t want to miss it!

The National Trivia League qualifying period is January 1st – June 30th.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Jax Fest at Golden Eagle Stadium in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – On Friday, July 1, 2022 at 5:00 pm the annual Jax Fest celebration will begin! This event is hosted by the City of Jacksonville, Alabama and held at 1000 George Douthit Dr SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Mark your calendars for Jax Fest, our annual Independence Day celebration and community festival! As always, Jax Fest is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 5 p.m. at Golden Eagle Stadium at Jacksonville High School. Rock cover band PARRIS will take the stage at 6:50 pm and the fireworks will kick off at 9:00 pm. Vendors will be on site throughout the entire evening. Interested in becoming a vendor? Stop by the community center to register! Places are $40. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and other necessities, including coolers! No alcohol is permitted at Jax Fest, and coolers, bags and the like will be checked at entry. The city appreciates your understanding at this family event.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Meet and Greet for Special Olympics in Anniston – 6/22/22

Anniston, AL – Today is the day! From 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm come to a meet a greet reception. Come and congratulate the Calhoun County members of Team Alabama for their achievements at the Special Olympics USA games in Orlando, Florida. This event will be at 407 Noble Street, Anniston, AL. It is hosted by The Arc of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties and will be held at their activity building. For more information and directions call 256-236-2857.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

No beard, No fear for Oxford’s Choccolocco Monsters

Oxford, AL – Choccolocco Monsters’ JSU commit Leger has been ‘relentless’ in his pursuit to play college baseball By Al Muskewitz The strapping right-handed hitter with a somewhat familiar bearing stepped into the cage for batting practice before a recent Choccolocco Monsters game without much fanfare, and it didn’t take long before he started turning heads. […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Hooligan Harley Davidson Bike Night w/Electric Temple in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at 5pm starts to Bike Night w/Electric Temple. It is going to be an epic Bike Night!! Come meet Alabama Crimson Tide Legend John Copeland, enjoy a free rock concert, with music by Electric Temple. Ain’t No Party Like A Hooligan Party!!! Electric Temple is a 3-piece Rock’N’Roll band out of Jacksonville, AL. They believe that blues based, rock music is good for your soul. Members: Shannon Deese Guitar/Vocals, Greg Cheatham Bass/ Vocals, Justin Crawford Drums/Vocals.
OXFORD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, AL
Government
Calhoun County, AL
Government
City
Jacksonville, AL
Anniston, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Oxford, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Calhoun County, AL
Sports
County
Calhoun County, AL
Anniston, AL
Sports
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Government
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
wbrc.com

Great American Cleanup in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Gadsden is participating in the Great American Cleanup from June 20-24, 2022 to prevent littering and promote cleaner neighborhoods. City leaders are currently accepting individuals and groups of volunteers to clean any area within the city limit. The engineering department is providing free trash bags and free pickup.
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

New Businesses Opening in Anniston this Week!

Anniston, AL – Tomorrow will be a big day in Anniston. Two new businesses will have their grand opening on tomorrow, June 23, 2022. Anniston’s public information officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the City of Anniston is thrilled to announce that ALDI and Jack’s new Golden Springs location will both open this Thursday, June 23, 2022!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Press release – JSU Supporting Wendy Ghee Draper

Calhoun County, AL – Jacksonville State University’s JAX PAC is supporting Wendy Ghee Draper, candidate for Alabama State Senate District 12. Wendy Ghee Draper is the first state senate candidate that the organization has ever supported and the only candidate in Senate District 12 receiving the support of Jacksonville State University, a major educational and economic engine in Alabama located in Jacksonville, Alabama.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Omega Fine Arts Academy opens in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Talladega is partnering with the Omega Academy of Science and Fine Arts to bring a golf and STEM academy to the area. The Omega Academy is a public-private partnership led by Dr. Mark E. Stevens, Vanessa Williams-Nash, Lamar D. Williams, and Dr. Shaquille O’Neal. The goal is to provide underserved communities with education and sports initiatives.
TALLADEGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trivia#Food And Drink#Local Events#Struts Hot Wings#Challenge Entertainment
Calhoun Journal

Monsters Break Out

Oxford, AL – Choccolocco Monsters set franchise records for runs, hits in rout of Astros to snap a three-game losing streak Monday’s SBL Games Atlanta Blues 12, Columbus 0 Brookhaven 5, Alpharetta 0 Choccolocco 12, Gwinnett 6 Gainesville 8, Waleska 2 By Al Muskewitz The Choccolocco Monsters would like to get to .500 by the midpoint […]
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Burgess’ Big Day in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Garrett and Garrett Jr. shoot final-round 64 to win ACC Parent-Child by 3. For the first time in quite a while Garrett Burgess was playing in a team event in which his partner was the one with the sore shoulders – and he was an 11-year-old.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Professor Whizz Pop Summer Reading Program in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 am come out and enjoy Professor Whizz Pop at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. There’s giggles galore, madcap magic and plenty of barnacled books as Professor Whizzpop encourages eager readers to READ! Join the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County to help celebrate our Summer Reading Program; Oceans of Possibilities! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Calhoun Journal

Missing Teen in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Brian Barker, 19, of Anniston has been reported missing to the Anniston Police Department. Jeremiah Barker, Brian’s Father, stated that Brian was last seen leaving his residence on McCall Dr Monday, June 20, 2022, at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon on foot carrying a bag or suitcase. “Brian does not drive and […]
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Happy 104th birthday, Ms. Pauline!

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A big birthday celebration for a Trussville woman who turned 104, and the party even included an Elvis serenade. Friends and family celebrated Ms. Pauline Edgar on her 104th birthday Monday, June 20, 2022, at Legacy Ridge assisted living in Trussville. Edgar has lived at Legacy...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Gadsden State Community College starting nursing apprenticeship program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden State Community College is making history as the first college in the state to offer apprenticeships for students in the registered nurse program. Dean of Health Sciences Ken Kirkland says these students will get the chance to earn and learn, earning money and starting their...
GADSDEN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Summer Art Camp in Piedmont

Piedmont, AL – This camp will run from June 27th thru July 1st – 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Event by My Sweet Escape Paint Parties & Art by Tiffany Beal. Join them for a fun filled week of step by step painting, arts and crafts, games and fun!! Drop off and pick up each day! $200 Registration fee or $40/day. Sign up ends June 22nd. Message Sweet Escape Paint Parties on facebook or call 256-393-6411 to sign up.
PIEDMONT, AL
wvtm13.com

Funeral plans announced for 3 killed in Vestavia Hills church shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Funerals plans have been announced for three people killed in last week's shooting at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. St. Stephen's Rt. Rev. John Burruss announced Monday that the funeral services will take place at the church, where Bart Rainey, 84, of Irondale, Sarah Yeager, 75, of Pelham, and Jane Pounds, 84, of Hoover, were fatally shot during a potluck dinner Thursday night.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jacksonville Police Share Weekly Stats 6/12/2022 -6/19/2022

Jacksonville, AL – The Jacksonville Police Department has shared the weekly stats for the dates of 6/12/2022 -6/19/2022. There were a total of 182 answered calls for service. There were 38 criminal incident/ offense reports taken. There was one felony arrest made and 12 misdemeanor arrests. There were three traffic accidents, 80 traffic stops, and 15 citations issued. There were also five warrants served. The Jacksonville Police Department is also open 24/7. You can call them at 256-435-6448. They are located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Chief Marcus Wood also encourages residents to reach out with concerns by calling, emailing, or visiting the Jacksonville Police Facebook Page.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sidewalk Chalk Festival in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm hosted by the Anniston First United Methodist Church. Come out and join the church for a day of family Fun! Do your best sidewalk chalk art for great prizes. Kids can enjoy bouncy houses, face painting, games, and so much more. Hotdogs, hamburgers, chips, and more provided. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed!
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy