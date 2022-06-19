3-year-old struck by lawnmower in Sarasota, deputies say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small child was struck by a lawnmower Saturday evening in Sarasota County, according to authorities.
Deputies with the Sarasota Sheriff's Office told News Channel 8 first responders were called to Torrey Pines Boulevard near Spyglass Hill Road Saturday around 6 p.m.
When authorities arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy suffering from an injury to one of his legs. Deputies said the boy was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Authorities did not immediately share the condition of the boy as of Sunday afternoon, or what led to the incident.
