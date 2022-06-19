ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

3-year-old struck by lawnmower in Sarasota, deputies say

By Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BOFJ_0gFhydE000

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A small child was struck by a lawnmower Saturday evening in Sarasota County, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 8 first responders were called to Torrey Pines Boulevard near Spyglass Hill Road Saturday around 6 p.m.

When authorities arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy suffering from an injury to one of his legs. Deputies said the boy was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately share the condition of the boy as of Sunday afternoon, or what led to the incident.

Barbara Orser
3d ago

May that precious little boy be okay may the good Lord have his healing hands upon him so that he may return home to his family 🙏❣️

