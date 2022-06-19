ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘Open the register before I shoot you’: Man arrested after allegedly robbing 2 stores within minutes

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed two stores within 15-minutes of each other last month, police said.

Fredrick Burford, 25, is charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun after two robberies last month.

On May 23, a man entered the Dollar General located in the 3100 block of Thomas Street and allegedly robbed the business at gunpoint around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect displayed a silver gun, pointed it at the employees and demanded money from the register.

According to an affidavit, the suspect stated “open the register before I shoot you.”

The employees complied and opened the register and safe.

The suspect then fled the business with the money.

About 15-minutes later, on that same day, a man entered the Family Dollar located in the 1600 block of Jackson Avenue and allegedly robbed the business at gunpoint.

According to reports, the suspect displayed a silver gun, pointed it at the employees and demanded money from the registers.

The employees complied, opened the registers and handed the suspect the money.

The suspect fled the business with the money.

During the investigation, Fedrick Burford was developed as a suspect, a report said.

On June 16, a victim was shown a six-person photographic lineup and positively identified Burford as the person responsible for robbing the Family Dollar on Jackson Avenue.

On June 18, Burford was arrested in the 1700 block of Winchester Road and at the time of the arrest, he was in possession of a Taurus G3, which is a 9mm black and tan gun, a release said.

He was convicted on June 16, 2016, for burglary and sentenced to six years in Bedford County.

According to an affidavit, Burford waived his Miranda Rights and confessed to committing both business robberies on Thomas and on Jackson.

The bond was set at $100,000 and he is due in court on June 21.

$ Spent $
3d ago

Get a job and stop Robbing & Stealing. The Devil Is Working Overtime in Memphis.

