STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Stafford man has been arrested for murder after shooting someone at a local hotel Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, June 21, at 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Red Roof Inn at 386 Warrenton Road. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who had been shot in the chest. Deputies provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived. The victim later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO