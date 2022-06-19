ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lori Loughlin makes first red carpet appearance since college admissions scandal

By Desiree Murphy
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7wfy_0gFhwR5E00

Lori Loughlin has officially returned to the red carpet.

The “Full House” alum attended the DesignCare 2022 Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, marking her first red carpet appearance since the college admissions scandal .

Loughlin, 57, wore a dark blue, long-sleeved dress for the occasion, accessorizing with a rose quartz box clutch and strappy silver sandals.

She completed the look with minimal makeup and her highlighted tresses styled in loose, subtle curls with a slightly off-centered part.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIPAK_0gFhwR5E00
The actress attended the DesignCare 2022 Gala in Los Angeles.
Getty Images

The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in May 2020 to bribing daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella “Bella” Giannulli into the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits.

After both serving time in prison, Loughlin and Mossimo, 59, were released in December 2020 and April 2021, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFuD5_0gFhwR5E00
The “Full House” alum was released from prison in December 2020.
Getty Images

Loughlin’s last red carpet appearance was in February 2019 at The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s “An Unforgettable Evening” Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif.

She attended the event with daughters Olivia Jade, 22, and Bella, 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b9NBB_0gFhwR5E00
Loughlin, pictured here with daughters Olivia Jade and Bella, on a red carpet in 2019.
Getty Images

Like Loughlin, it appears Olivia Jade has also been loving her own return to the spotlight in recent years.

After appearing on Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk” in 2020, the influencer competed on Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” last fall with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kO04i_0gFhwR5E00
“Hard work really does pay off,” Olivia Jade told Page Six in November 2021.
FilmMagic

At the time, Olivia Jade credited the dance competition series for showcasing her hard work and diligence.

“I really found a drive and a work ethic that I think I’ve had since I was young, but maybe I haven’t been able to execute in the last few years. So it’s been really nice to find that again,” she told Page Six and other reporters in a post-show presser in November 2021.

“Hard work really does pay off, and when you really give something your all and that joy you genuinely feel from doing so, there’s nothing really like it. It’s so rewarding.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Todd and Julie Chrisley react to fraud conviction: It’s a ‘heartbreaking time’

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are praying for a miracle after they were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this month. The reality TV couple shared Thursday on their “Chrisley Confessions” podcast that they are “not allowed” to speak in-depth about the verdict but wanted everyone to know “that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now.” “But we still hold steadfast in our faith, and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker,” Todd said. “We’re alive and kicking, and we appreciate all the support we have received from...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Zooey Deschanel celebrates Father’s Day with Jonathan Scott, ex Jacob Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel celebrated Father’s Day with her blended family. The “New Girl” alum, 42, posted a sweet snap to Instagram of her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, and her ex-husband, Jacob Pechenik, ringing in the holiday together on Sunday. “So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik,” she wrote. In the social media upload, the “Property Brothers” star, 44, held Deschanel’s 6-year-old daughter, Elsie, on his shoulders while Pechenik, 50, held their 5-year-old son, Charlie. “It’s my absolute greatest privilege,” the producer commented on the post. Scott, for his part, gushed, “One big happy family.” The HGTV personality began dating Deschanel in...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Amber Heard spotted grocery shopping in the Hamptons

Amber Heard may be hanging out in one of the wealthiest enclaves in the country, but — fresh off her epic court loss to Johnny Depp — she seems to be keeping things majorly low-key. The actress — who was spotted last week shopping at the TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, N.Y. — was also seen picking up some items from Southampton’s upscale grocery store, Citarella. The “Aquaman” star chatted up the fishmonger while picking out salmon, a spy tells us, but otherwise, “wasn’t talking with anyone.”  “She was very unassuming,” says the fellow shopper. “She was very Hamptons casual. No makeup. Everyone left her alone.” Heard isn’t...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
Page Six

Kylie Jenner gives rare glimpse of son in Father’s Day tribute to Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner shared new photos of her still-unnamed son in a Father’s Day tribute to Travis Scott. In one sweet snap posted to Instagram Sunday, Scott, 31, lay down on a bed and ate noodles while their baby boy rested on top of him. The rapper held the bowl on top of his son’s back while 4-year-old daughter Stormi cuddled next to them and rested her eyes. Jenner, 24, put a brown heart emoji over her little guy’s face, so followers could only see the side and back of his head. The rest of his body was covered in a blanket and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Page Six

Luke Hemsworth: Thandiwe Newton ‘is going through her own thing’

Luke Hemsworth was respectfully tactful when asked how his troubled “Westworld” co-star Thandiwe Newton has been doing. “I haven’t [spoken to her],” the Aussie actor, who stars as Ashley Stubbs in the HBO series, exclusively told Page Six on Tuesday at the Season 4 premiere in New York City. “But [show creator] Lisa [Joy] has been in contact. She’s going through her own thing.” Newton, who has starred in the sci-fi show since 2016, has been going through a tumultuous time. The actress, 49, mysteriously exited the London set of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” starring Channing Tatum back in April. “Thandiwe Newton has made the...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kaley Cuoco finalizes divorce from second husband Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco’s divorce from Karl Cook has been finalized. According to the legal documents obtained by The Blast on Tuesday, no further information on the settlement was provided. The “Flight Attendant” star filed for divorce back in September 2021 after four years of marriage. The couple, who wed in June 2018, told Page Six in a joint statement at the time, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. “There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.” Cuoco, 36, was previously married to Ryan Sweeting for a mere 21 months, telling...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Bachelor’ alum Peter Weber hounded by women at Martha Stewart party

Maybe Martha Stewart is the golden ticket out of bachelerdom. Women flocked to “Bachelor” alum Peter Weber in droves at a Mario Badescu event honoring the domestic diva — who unfortunately had to bail due to a mild COVID diagnosis. A spy, however, told us it felt like Stewart was “playing matchmaker from afar.” “It felt like a second shot at love. He arrived early and stayed until the very end and different groups of women were coming up to him all night,” a spy told Page Six. The party was at The Oak Room at the Plaza and we’re...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Melissa Gorga: People were ‘proud’ of Joe for tenant screaming video

Melissa Gorga says husband Joe Gorga received several messages of “love” last week after a video surfaced of him screaming with a tenant over years of allegedly unpaid rent. “The amount of calls and texts we got that were so proud of him. They were like, ‘That man should pay his rent,’” Melissa told Page Six Friday at Mohegan Sun’s Toast with the Host. “I never want him to yell at anyone … but he actually got love, and people were proud that he stood up for [himself].” The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 43, also claimed that the tenant in question “steals”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Mossimo Giannulli
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez uses gender-neutral pronouns for child Emme during performance

Jennifer Lopez referred to her child Emme with “they/them” pronouns while introducing the 14-year-old to a Los Angeles audience on Thursday. “I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won’t, so this is a very special occasion, because they’re very, very busy and booked and pricey,” the Grammy winner, 52, said while performing at the Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. “They cost me when they come out.” The songwriter continued using gender-neutral pronouns, adding, “They’re worth every single penny because they’re my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.” Lopez and her child subsequently...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Naomi Campbell arrives 90 minutes late to Vogue, Snapchat dinner

CANNES — Supermodel Naomi Campbell catwalked her way into an exclusive dinner hosted by Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful more than an hour and a half late — but seemed unfazed by her untimely entrance. Sources at the dinner, which took place at hotspot to the stars Hôtel Du Cap-Eden-Roc, tell Page Six exclusively that Campbell, 52, strutted into the soiree with sunglasses on — it was nighttime with not an ounce of UV rays in sight — with an entourage of security behind her. “She waltzed in so late mid-dinner,” a source tells us, noting that...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at daughter North’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning into co-parenting pros. The former couple reunited to watch their eldest daughter North’s basketball game Friday night. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sitting separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks, Calif., around 7 p.m. while the 9-year-old was taking part in a kids’ league game. Kardashian, 41, wore a white tee, light wash jeans and blue boots, styling her bleach blond hair in loose waves. She sat one row in front of the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, who also kept it casual in a red hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap. Sources told the website...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#Carpet#Quartz#Facebook W
Page Six

Kim Kardashian details Father’s Day festivities with Kanye West: ‘North cooked’

Kim Kardashian made sure ex-husband Kanye West felt celebrated this Father’s Day. “The kids spent the day with him and then we had a big Father’s Day dinner,” the “Kardashians” star, 41, said during a “Today” show appearance on Tuesday, noting that their 9-year-old daughter, North, cooked. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum added, “Of course I wanted to honor and respect the amazing people and fathers … in my life that have raised me and are raising my children.” Kardashian, who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with the 45-year-old rapper, clarified that “everything is going good” co-parenting. On...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Gigi Hadid wishes ex Zayn Malik a happy Father’s Day with rare pic of daughter

Gigi Hadid honored Zayn Malik on Father’s Day with a social media tribute despite their split. The model, 27, began her Sunday Instagram uploads with a message for her dad, Mohamed Hadid. “Happy Fathers Day to my sweet baba,” she captioned a throwback photo with the 73-year-old real estate developer via Instagram Stories. “I love you!” The Los Angeles native went on to share a sweet snap of Malik, 29, playing with their 1-year-old, Khai. The father-daughter pair appeared to be making art with paint markers. “& to Khai’s baba!!!!” Gigi captioned the social media upload. She and the former One Direction member welcomed...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Haart’s ex trying to axe Beto O’Rourke party at their former home

Julia Haart and her ex, Silvio Scaglia, who have been embroiled in a messy divorce, are now going to war over a political fundraiser planned for Tuesday at their former marital home. We hear that Haart — who is currently filming for the second season of her Netflix reality show “My Unorthodox Life” — has planned a pro choice fundraiser for politician Beto O’Rourke this Tuesday with big names including NY Attorney General Leticia James on the guest list. The event, set to take place on the terrace of the former couple’s multimillion-dollar Vestry Street apartment is hanging in the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Laurence Fishburne is open to dating again at the age of 60

Laurence Fishburne is open to the idea of getting back in the dating scene. The “Matrix” star, 60, was married to “Suits” alum Gina Torres for 16 years, but the pair divorced in May 2018 after Page Six revealed the previous September that Torres, 53, was dating a man described by a friend as “the cowboy type” while quietly separated from Fishburne. And while it seems that Torres was quick to, er, get back on the horse, Fishburne is not quite there — at least not yet. “Eventually I would like to date, but there is nobody in particular on my radar,” he...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

COVID-positive Martha Stewart ‘heartbroken’ to miss skincare launch party

Martha Stewart is “heartbroken” she had to skip out on hosting a skincare launch party for Mario Badescu on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19. “This evening, I planned to host a garden party at The Plaza on behalf of my favorite skincare line, @mariobadescu,” the Martha Stewart Living founder wrote alongside video from inside the event, where she was not in attendance. “But I’m sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19.” She added that she was “heartbroken” to miss the event, but also said, “I am feeling fine but I am sticking to the rules and isolating.” According to an insider...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Priyanka Chopra gifts Nick Jonas, daughter matching sneakers on Father’s Day

You’ll be “Jealous” of these sneakers. Nick Jonas celebrated his first Father’s Day with his daughter, Malti, on Sunday with a sweet gift from his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Chopra, 39, shared a photo to Instagram of her daughter, 5 months, and husband, 29, twinning in matching sneakers. “Happy 1st Father’s Day my love,” the “Quantico” alum wrote. “To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more ❤️.” The “This Is Heaven” singer’s custom slip-on white Vans ($80) proclaim him “MM’s Dad” while hers simply read “MM,” as her...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘RHOBH’ star Garcelle Beauvais is ‘looking’ for a man in Cannes

CANNES — Garcelle Beauvais is on the prowl! The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed on Tuesday at the Cannes Lions festival that she is open to finding love in the South of France. “I’m looking for a husband,” Beauvais told Andy Cohen at the BravoCannes Live event with castmate Dorit Kemsley. The admission came during a French-themed Bravo Clubhouse game called “Oui Oui or Not for Me” — which prompted the women to share their hot takes on several “Real Housewives” tropes.  “It is the kiss of death for a Housewife to renew her vows on camera? ‘Oui oui’ or ‘not...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna refused to dress down for ‘Will & Grace’ guest role

Madonna was too much of a “Material Girl” to wear corporate clothes for her 2003 cameo on “Will & Grace.” In the Season 5 episode, titled “Dolls and Dolls,” Karen (Megan Mullally) gets a job in an office and meets Liz (Madonna), who then becomes her roommate — but according to executive producer Gary Janetti, the Queen of Pop wouldn’t dress down for the part. “[She’s] like an executive secretary, the kind of woman who wears her sneakers on the subway and carries her shoes in her bag and goes to a happy hour after work and thinks she’s kind of like, you know,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

118K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy