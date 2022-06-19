ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shutterstock bringing next-level celebrity media to Cannes Lions

By Francesca Bacardi
 3 days ago

CANNES — Say goodbye to the stock photo agency of photo frames and welcome the all-inclusive power visual media company of tomorrow, thanks to its Cannes Lions 2022 activation.

Shutterstock has transformed from a simple platform for stock photos to the go-to company for everything celebrity media, having exclusively released Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement and Paris Hilton’s wedding photos .

Just recently, it also became the shutterbug company behind Britney Spears’ intimate California wedding to Sam Asghari, and insiders tell Page Six exclusively that it’s even working with the Kardashians on content now.

In addition to its takeover of celebrity media, Shutterstock is in the French Riviera showing off its expertise into the 3D arena.

The company has an activation on La Croisette that immerses attendees in an augmented reality that can be shared to their social media pages.

The company is hoping to “set the new gold standard” for celebrity images, we’re told.
“Shutterstock’s groundbreaking innovation and technology makes it the perfect strategic partner for entertainment and celebrity clients to have end to end control of their public imagine in multiple mediums, including the Metaverse, NFTs, brand experiences and more,” Chief Revenue Officer Jamie Elden tells Page Six.

“We’re thrilled to be trailblazing the path for entertainment technology and relationships as we set the new gold standard for celebrity images.”

The activation on La Croisette immerses attendees in an augmented reality.
Throughout the week, Cannes Lions VIP attendees will be able to have their photo taken by celebrity photographer David Fisher that will serve as a personal NFT.

Shutterstock will also be hosting panels that feature executives discussing how to make the Metaverse a diverse and equal space and clarifying NFTs for those still confused about the budding asset.

