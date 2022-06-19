ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, FL

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Hernando, Pasco and Sumter counties expires

WESH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service for Hernando, Pasco and Sumter counties has expired. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...

www.wesh.com

WESH

Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Orange, Lake counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued Friday by the National Weather Service for multiple Central Florida counties. The warning is expired at 4:45 p.m. in Orange. In Lake County, the warning expired at 4:15 p.m. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida storm damage: Snapped trees, flooded streets in Ocala after Friday storms

OCALA, Fla. - Storms that moved through Central Florida Friday evening ripped the awning off a fast-food restaurant, knocked over trees, and flooded streets in Ocala, according to Ocala Fire Rescue. Photos shared on their Facebook page showed multiple trees knocked over and limbs down, including one that appeared to...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Severe storms leave behind trail of damage in Ocala neighborhood

OCALA, Fla. — A possible micro burst or small tornado tore through the Silver Springs Shores neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The storm uprooted trees, sending them crashing down onto at least one home and several vehicles. It also downed powerlines and caused a small fire. "We looked out the window...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Severe weather knocks down trees, powerlines causing road delays

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews report severe weather from a Thursday afternoon storm caused delays on the roadway as crews clean debris and fix downed powerlines. Crews say some traffic lights and railroad crossings may be out following the storms due to power disruptions. Drivers may experience...
OCALA, FL
WFLA

Humidity and rain chances increase

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity levels continue to increase along with the temperatures for the rest of the day. With highs in the mid 90s, heat index values reach well into the triple digits. Some areas may feel between 108-112. A Heat Advisory is in place for Citrus and Hernando counties from noon until 7pm. […]
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Fatal crash closes US-27 in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – A fatal crash early Friday prompted the closure of U.S. 27 in Clermont, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck happened around 4:50 a.m. on U.S. 27 south at U.S. 192. [TRENDING: Development chances increase for tropical wave in Atlantic | Shipley Do-Nuts plans 1st Central...
CLERMONT, FL
WCJB

Marion County crash kills one person and sends three people to the hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly car crash in Marion County left one person dead and three people in critical condition. Wednesday evening, two cars collided on County Road 42. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say two vehicles were negotiating the same curve in the roadway, one car veered left into the westbound lanes of the roadway. That caused the left car to rotate counterclockwise until coming to a stop.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 75-year-old driver killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly Marion County crash Wednesday evening. The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m., according to troopers. A 28-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on County Road 42. Troopers say a second vehicle, a Ford Edge, headed west in...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

75-year-old resident of The Villages pronounced dead at scene of crash

A 75-year-old resident of The Villages was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash of a vehicle he had been driving Wednesday evening on County Road 42 in Marion County. A 77-year-old female from The Villages traveling as a passenger was critically injured and taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center along with a 57-year-old passenger from The Villages who was seriously injured, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The trio had been traveling at 6:10 p.m. in a 2016 Ford Edge which was westbound on County Road 42 when it collided with a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 28-year-old man from Paisley. He was critically injured and also transported to ORMC. The Tahoe was blocking the east and westbound lanes of County Road 42 as a result of the crash, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL

