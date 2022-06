COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one person was killed in a crash in Colchester Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Route 2 and Clay Point Road. Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the crash. They say a 64-year-old woman was driving her Prius from Clay Point Road onto Route 2 when she was hit by two cars, one heading east and one heading west.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 6 HOURS AGO