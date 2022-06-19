June 18, 2022

Click here to read the full article. What is the Airmail? I mean, it’s obviously a cocktail, and everyone agrees that it’s rum, lime, honey and sparkling wine, but what is it? Is it a mint-less Mojito with different bubbles? A French 75 with rum? A honey Daiquiri with Champagne? And for that matter, when do you drink one—at a swim-up bar on vacation, or for boozy brunch on Sunday, or for a toast on New Year’s Eve? Yes. The answer to all these questions is yes. One of the many charms of the Airmail is it can be anything you...

DRINKS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO