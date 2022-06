Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich told "America Reports" on Friday that there are border apprehensions of people on the terror watch list. ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARK BRNOVICH: These are people that are coming here because they want to work at a hotel or a restaurant. These are people clearly that are using this crisis, this lack of border security in order to endanger our national security. And that's why we're seeing these unprecedented numbers. And remember, I'll tell you a story.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO