Several organizations and businesses announced the formation of the Chautauqua County I.D.E.A. Coalition, a cross-sector and collective initiative committed to pursuing Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (I.D.E.A.) strategies in the community, during last weekend's Juneteenth celebration in Jamestown. The I.D.E.A. Coalition's goal is to make Chautauqua County a place where everyone belongs and has opportunities to thrive, especially those who have been historically marginalized. They are committed to addressing, prioritizing, and giving voice to directly impacted by such things as racism and social injustice in the community.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO