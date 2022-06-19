ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Two teenagers dead after being struck by vehicle in Jennings

By Seth Linscombe
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

JENNINGS, La. ( KLFY ) – Two teenage pedestrians were killed Saturday night in Jennings when they were hit by a passing vehicle.

According to Louisiana State Police , Troopers from Troop D responded to a crash around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night involving two pedestrians. The on the I-10 South Frontage Road near N. Thibodeaux Road just west of LA Hwy 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Preliminary investigations reveal Kyle H. Vidrine, 18 of Lake Arthur and Brannon J. Adams, 17 of Jennings were standing in the roadway of the S. Frontage Road while being assisted by a family member after their vehicle broke down. Shortly thereafter, the driver of a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, who was traveling west, struck Vidrine and Adams. The driver wasn’t able to see Vidrine and Adams standing in the roadway due to the glare of the other vehicle’s headlights.

Vidrine and Adams sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Impairment on the part of the driver of the Jeep is not suspected. Toxicology samples for the driver of the Jeep, Vidrine, and Adams were submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

