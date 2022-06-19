ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narragansett, RI

Westerly tops Narragansett for D-II title

By William Geoghegan Sports Editor
independentri.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE - Narragansett’s wild playoff ride ended one win short of a title. Top-seeded Westerly came back from a loss in game one of the Division II championship series with two straight wins. A 7-2 victory on Saturday forced game three, and the Bulldogs prevailed 2-0 in the decider to capture...

www.independentri.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woonsocket Call

In Dual, Friars land first Class of 2023 prospect

PROVIDENCE – Garwey Dual was gaining substantial traction on the college basketball recruiting circuit and the Providence Friars had taken notice. Measuring 6-foot-5, Dual has earned high marks for his ability to set the tempo defensively and get into the paint and either finish for himself or dish off to a teammate. There are parts of his game that remind some of former Friar great Kris Dunn.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fox61.com

University of Hartford joins new conference amid Division III transition

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford is poised to join a new athletic conference, amid its ongoing transition from NCAA Division I athletics to Division III. The university announced Tuesday it has been accepted to join the Commonwealth Coast Conference (CCC) and begin competition in the 2023-24 academic year. The University of Hartford will be the 11th member of the CCC once it begins competing.
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
Narragansett, RI
City
Westerly, RI
Narragansett, RI
Sports
Westerly, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
Eyewitness News

Playing field at Travelers Championship could be changing

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The competitive playing field for this year’s Travelers Championship is changing, and the changes won’t be just for this week. The PGA Tour is facing the strong possibility of more players leaving for Saudi backed LIV Golf. It’s been reported all day that Brooks...
CROMWELL, CT
WWLP 22News

Carry on: Fitzpatrick’s caddie gets major breakthrough

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Billy Foster grabbed the flag on the 18th green, pulled it toward his face and gave it a kiss. Finally, that flag belongs to him. After four decades of caddying for some of the greatest in the game, Foster has his major title. Matt Fitzpatrick’s...
rimonthly.com

Inside the Newport Bermuda Race

Founded in 1906, the Newport Bermuda Race is one of two of the world’s regularly scheduled open ocean races that is held almost entirely out of sight of land. Sailors have nicknamed the race “the Thrash to the Onion Patch” because of the high winds and large waves that competitors encounter along their journey to Bermuda, an island known for its rich agriculture. The race kicked off on Friday, June 17, as 217 boats started their journey from Newport, Rhode Island (unfortunately, there was one unfortunate casualty over the weekend). Depending on the weather, the currents of the Gulf Stream, and the size of the team’s boat, the race takes two to six days to complete. From this past Saturday to this coming Thursday, racers are expected to arrive at St. David’s Lighthouse in Bermuda.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Game One#Bulldogs#Rbi
Boston Globe

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s Winchester home hits the market

Less than a week after being hired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Knights, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is getting ready to leave Boston behind. Cassidy, who was abruptly dumped from the B’s earlier this month, is listing the Winchester home he and his wife, Julie, bought in 2017 for $2 million, according to MLS data. The couple chose the home for their family after searching high and low for the perfect plot to add a backyard hockey rink to — a luxury that may be hard to recreate in the Sin City heat.
WINCHESTER, MA
WCVB

Take a tour inside Ball Plant 3, where Titleist golf balls are Made in Massachusetts

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — At a Massachusetts factory, the No. 1 golf ball in the world rolls down the production line at a rate of 1 million per day. The 225,000-square-foot facility, known as Ball Plant 3, is operated by the Acushnet Company in New Bedford, maker of Titleist golf balls and gear. The business dates back to the 1930s when founder Phil Young missed a putt to win a match and decided to create a better ball.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
multihousingnews.com

Lloyd Jones Buys Historic Connecticut Senior Living

The 113-unit property in West Hartford used to be a boarding school for girls. Lloyd Jones has acquired the 113-unit Hamilton Heights, a historic senior housing community in West Hartford, Conn. The new owner is slated to renovate and rebrand the property as AVIVA West Hartford. The seller was Peregrine Senior Living.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
zip06.com

‘Another First Step’ for the Old Saybrook High School Class of 2022

Given what the Old Saybrook High School Class of 2022 had endured on its way to graduation, an evening that looked like rain could break out at any moment wasn’t going to deter its members (or their families) from celebrating commencement on June 16. Class speaker Ashlyn Korpak asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
ABC6.com

Sebastian Maniscalco coming to Providence in late 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — World famous comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will be stopping at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center late this year. Maniscalco will be performing on Dec. 2, as part of his “Nobody Does This Tour.”. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and...
ABC6.com

Providence’s PrideFest is back after 2 year hiatus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — PrideFest is back in Providence this weekend, as hundreds of thousands of visitors have swarmed the city’s streets. PrideFest organizers said in addition to coordinating with the Providence Police Department, over 20 private security personnel will assist in Saturday’s festivities. ABC6 Stormtracker Meteorologist...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

A Rhode Island Classic Gets a Makeover

A longtime Rhode Island institution is getting a glow up. This Sunday, the General’s Market will bring together art, artisans, vintage goods, antique peddlers and curious buyers in Charlestown for a new reimagining of the General Stanton Inn Flea Market. “We want to create a space for people to...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Heavy police presence in Providence neigborhood

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A heavy police presence was seen in a Providence neighborhood overnight. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed a police taking a few people into the back of cruisers just after 3 a.m. on Calhoun Avenue. A van was also towed away from the scene.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Yacht captain dies in Rhode Island to Bermuda race

HAMILTON, Bermuda — The captain of a boat competing in the Newport Bermuda Race died after he went overboard on the racecourse Sunday. Race officials say Colin Golder, of New Providence, N.J., went overboard about 325 miles from Bermuda. Golder was the captain of the yacht Morgan of Marietta, a 42-foot sloop.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy