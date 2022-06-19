Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Weber County in northern Utah South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Western Davis County in northern Utah North central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 345 PM MDT * At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southwest of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 51 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Utah Test and Training Range North, Gunnison Island, Hat Island and Lakeside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO