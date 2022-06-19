ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 12:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Davis, Tooele, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-19 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Great Salt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Box Elder; Davis; Tooele; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Weber County in northern Utah South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Western Davis County in northern Utah North central Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 345 PM MDT * At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southwest of Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, or 51 miles northwest of Grantsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Mesonet. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Great Salt Lake North of the Causeway, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway, Utah Test and Training Range North, Gunnison Island, Hat Island and Lakeside. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Closures erupt as Left Fork blaze spreads

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – The Left Fork Fire burning in the Dixie National Forest is prompting road and trail closures due to safety concerns. According to officials, it is prohibited to go into or be upon the area, roads, and trails by Forest Road 108 (King Creek), to Forest Road 185 (Whiteman Bench Road), west […]
HURRICANE, UT
kjzz.com

Taking a closer look at gas prices in Utah County

(KUTV) — Gas prices across the Wasatch Front are containing to rise. Nationally, prices have started to fall. KUTV has covered gas prices in areas including Riverton, Midvale, West Valley and Salt Lake City. The highest and lowest prices spotted have both been in Salt Lake City. Related stories...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Utah lawmaker looking to ban campaign signs from places of heavy traffic

A Utah lawmaker is looking to ban campaign signs from locations such as highway ramps and freeway overpasses. Sen. Mike McKell has reportedly opened a bill file threatening to ban the placement of campaign signs in places of heavy traffic, believing that they create vehicle safety hazards. McKell was pushed to propose the bill after driving through Utah County only to see large campaign signs in medians.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Rockslide crashes through windshield, leaving two hospitalized in Helper

HELPER, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say two people were hospitalized after a rockslide crashed through their car window in Helper on Sunday night. The Helper Fire Department says the rockslide was caused by heavy rainfall, causing the rocks to loosen and fall down into the roadway. Emergency crews say the victims were driving an SUV […]
HELPER, UT
ABC4

These 5 Utah counties are now in the CDC’s worst COVID category

UTAH (ABC4) – With COVID-19 transmission spiking earlier this month, five Utah counties have landed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “high” transmission watch list. According to CDC COVID-tracking data, these five Utah counties have landed in the CDC’s worst category, reporting high community transmission and hospitalization rates. The five Utah counties […]
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Action-packed July 4th celebration planned in St. George

Action-packed July 4th celebration planned in St. George. A day packed with activities and entertainment — including a 4-kilometer race, a patriotic parade, carnival rides and games, and listening to live music — are on the docket to help celebrate the 4th of July holiday in St. George.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksl.com

Who's ahead in Utah's 1st and 3rd congressional district GOP races? New poll has answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Incumbent Republicans involved in primary elections have large leads in two Utah congressional districts, a new poll shows. In the 1st Congressional District, freshman Rep. Blake Moore would capture 52% of the vote if the election were held today, according to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics survey. Challengers Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon received 6% and 5%, respectively.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

