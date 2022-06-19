Special Weather Statement issued for Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 11:44:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor current conditions and forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Jemez Mountains; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible across recent burn scars. This includes the Hermits Peak - Calf Canyon, Cooks Peak, Cerro Pelado, Black and Bear Trap burn scars. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. In north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley and Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations within and downstream of recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Light to moderate rainfall has fallen over recent burn scars over the last 24 to 36 hours. Additional light to moderate rainfall is possible through the morning hours, with heavy rainfall possible this afternoon, particularly across the Bear Trap and Black burn scars. The repeated rounds of rainfall may lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO